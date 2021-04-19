Aussies on Tour: Bautista’s meteoric rise in world rankings

Former New South Wales Amateur champion Austin Bautista has taken another step towards a permanent place on the European Tour and risen more than 1,000 places in the Official World Golf Rankings courtesy of a top-10 finish at the Austrian Golf Open.

Fresh from proposing to his partner Chiara just two weeks ago and with two wins on US soil already to his name in 2021, Bautista was issued an invitation to tee it up at Diamond Country Club and took full advantage.

Bouncing back from an opening round of 74 to shoot 67 in Round 2 to make the cut, Bautista birdied the 15th and 16th holes in a final round of 3-under 69 to finish tied for seventh in just his second start on Europe’s main tour.

As a result, the Bonnie Doon Golf Club member has played his way into the field for this week’s Gran Canaria Lopesan Open in Spain and risen to a career high of 841st in the world rankings, a rise of 1,066 spots on the week prior.

It was a positive return to Europe for Gold Coast-based Deyen Lawson who matched Bautista’s round of 69 in the final round to finish tied for 33rd with Queenslander Maverick Antcliff the third and final Aussie to make the cut, ending the week tied for 53rd.

The best round of his flourishing PGA TOUR career had Cameron Smith well placed after Round 1 of the RBC Heritage tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links but the 2020 Masters runner-up had to settle for a tie for ninth in South Carolina.

Smith’s 9-under 62 on day one placed him at the top of the leaderboard through 18 holes but heading into the final round on Sunday he was sitting just inside the top 30.

Top-10 at The Masters a week earlier, Smith rediscovered some of that Round 1 form to post the second-best round of the final day – a bogey-free 5-under 66 – to rise 18 places and squeeze inside the top 10.

It was another very solid week also for Cameron Davis whose tie for 25th saw him rise five places in the FedEx Cup points race to be 63rd.

A second round of 65 propelled Aaron Baddeley to a tie for fifth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s MGM Championship in Las Vegas while Hannah Green’s tie for 12th was the best of the Aussies as Kiwi Lydia Ko claimed the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

PGA TOUR

RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

T9 Cameron Smith 62-71-74-66—273 $US186,375

T25 Cameron Davis 69-69-70-68—276 $52,274

MC Danny Lee 68-73—141

European Tour

Austrian Golf Open

Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria

T7 Austin Bautista 74-67-71-69—281 €20,940

T33 Deyen Lawson 77-70-71-69—287 €6,725

T53 Maverick Antcliff 72-74-71-73—290 €4,042

MC Jake McLeod 81-81—162

LPGA Tour

Lotte Championship

Kapolei Golf Club, Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii

1 Lydia Ko 67-63-65-65—260 $US300,000

T12 Hannah Green 70-67-66-68—271 $31,197

T27 Su Oh 73-68-66-67—274 $16,152

MC Minjee Lee 71-71—142

MC Gabriela Ruffels 70-72—142

MC Katherine Kirk 69-74—143

MC Sarah Jane Smith 75-70—145

Korn Ferry Tour

MGM Resorts Championship

Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Mountain Course), Las Vegas, Nevada

T5 Aaron Baddeley 71-65-73-70—279 $US20,100

T35 Harrison Endycott 75-66-70-73—284 $3,450

T52 Brett Coletta 69-72-72-75—288 $2,538

T69 Rhein Gibson 72-67-79-76—294 $2,334

MC Jamie Arnold 72-71—143

MC Steven Alker 72-71—143

MC Brett Drewitt 72-71—143

MC Ryan Ruffels 75-70—145

MC Curtis Luck 76-72—148

MC Robert Allenby 80-73—153

MC Nick Voke 82-72—154

Symetra Tour

Casino Del Sol Golf Classic

Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

T60 Robyn Choi 71-73-76-75—295 $690

T62 Hira Naveed 76-69-71-80—296 $670

MC Stephanie Na 74-74—148

MC Soo Jin Lee 76-75—151

MC Julienne Soo 79-73—152

Champions Tour

Chubb Classic

Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

T32 Rod Pampling 76-70-69—215 $US10,560

T32 David McKenzie 69-69-77—215 $10,560

T44 Stephen Leaney 70-75-72—217 $5,600