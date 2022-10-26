Aussies on Tour: Badds adds to Bermuda contingent - PGA of Australia

Veteran Aaron Baddeley will make his 478th start on the PGA TOUR after coming through a playoff at Monday qualifying for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Although fellow Victorian Lucas Herbert has not returned to defend the title he won in wild weather 12 months ago, the addition of Baddeley takes the Aussie contingent to four alongside Greg Chalmers, Cameron Percy and Harrison Endycott.

Now 41 years of age, Baddeley is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR but only has access to starts via the Past Champion category.

He went through Monday qualifying on his way to a tie for 36th at the Fortinet Championship last month and for the second time this season has played his way into the field.

The two-time Australian Open champion made three birdies and an eagle against no bogeys to earn a spot in the six-for-two playoff in the Bermuda qualifier and securing one of the four spots on offer.

Last season Baddeley split his time between the PGA TOUR (13 starts) and the Korn Ferry Tour (11 starts) and will enter 2023 fully exempt for the Korn Ferry Tour.

There are only four tournaments where Aussies are in action this week with six ramping up their runs into the back-end of the Japan Golf Tour season.

Matthew Griffin returns to tour play following the birth of his second son, Max, while Andrew Evans brings winning form after a win at the Coca-Cola Shelly Beach Pro-Am on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series last week.

There are only five events left in the Japan season after this week’s HEIWA PGM Championship with Brad Kennedy the best placed on the Order of Merit.

The Gold Coast veteran is 17th courtesy of a highly consistent season closely followed by Anthony Quayle (24th), Adam Bland (63rd), Evans (87th) and Griffin (94th).

There are three Australians teeing it up at the DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters and five Aussies will take part in the final event of the 2022 LIV Golf season.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

10.02pm Greg Chalmers, Ryan Armour, Chris Stroud

10.46pm Cameron Percy, Bill Haas, Kramer Hickok

2.37am Aaron Baddeley, Ben Crane, Chesson Hadley

3.26am* Harrison Endycott, Matti Schmid, John VanDerLaan

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert

Past Aussie winners: Lucas Herbert (2021)

Top Aussie prediction: Aaron Baddeley

TV times: Live 4.30am-7.35am Friday, Saturday; Live 4.30am-7.30am Sunday; Live 4.30am-7.35am Monday on Fox Sports 505.

DP World Tour

Portugal Masters

Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

6.40pm Maverick Antcliff, Matthew Southgate, Nino Bertasio

7pm* Jason Scrivener, Paul Waring, Daan Huizing

10.40pm* Scott Hend, Ross McGowan, Kristoffer Broberg

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters

Past Aussie winners: Richard Green (2010)

Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener

TV times: 11pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 11.30pm-4am Saturday; Live 11pm-3.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505.

Japan Golf Tour

HEIWA PGM Championship

PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Ibaraki

10.20am* Brad Kennedy, Thanyakon Khrongpha, Naoto Nakanishi

10.40am* Dylan Perry, Higashi Yano, Komei Oda

11am* Anthony Quayle, Shugo Imahira, Mirai Horikawa

11.40am* Brendan Jones, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Tomoyasu Sugiyama

12.10pm Matthew Griffin, Shota Akiyoshi, Yuta Kinoshita

12.10pm* Michael Hendry (NZ), Toshiya Takeyasu, Yoshikazu Shiro

12.20pm Andrew Evans, Daisuke Yasumoto, Masafumi Hidaka

Defending champion: Hosung Choi

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Brad Kennedy

LIV Golf

Miami Team Championship

Trump National Doral Golf Club, Miami, Florida

Aussies in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby, Jediah Morgan