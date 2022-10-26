Aussies on Tour: Badds adds to Bermuda contingent - PGA of Australia

Veteran Aaron Baddeley will make his 478th start on the PGA TOUR after coming through a playoff at Monday qualifying for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Although fellow Victorian Lucas Herbert has not returned to defend the title he won in wild weather 12 months ago, the addition of Baddeley takes the Aussie contingent to four alongside Greg Chalmers, Cameron Percy and Harrison Endycott.
Now 41 years of age, Baddeley is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR but only has access to starts via the Past Champion category.
He went through Monday qualifying on his way to a tie for 36th at the Fortinet Championship last month and for the second time this season has played his way into the field.
The two-time Australian Open champion made three birdies and an eagle against no bogeys to earn a spot in the six-for-two playoff in the Bermuda qualifier and securing one of the four spots on offer.
Last season Baddeley split his time between the PGA TOUR (13 starts) and the Korn Ferry Tour (11 starts) and will enter 2023 fully exempt for the Korn Ferry Tour.
There are only four tournaments where Aussies are in action this week with six ramping up their runs into the back-end of the Japan Golf Tour season.
Matthew Griffin returns to tour play following the birth of his second son, Max, while Andrew Evans brings winning form after a win at the Coca-Cola Shelly Beach Pro-Am on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series last week.
There are only five events left in the Japan season after this week’s HEIWA PGM Championship with Brad Kennedy the best placed on the Order of Merit.
The Gold Coast veteran is 17th courtesy of a highly consistent season closely followed by Anthony Quayle (24th), Adam Bland (63rd), Evans (87th) and Griffin (94th).
There are three Australians teeing it up at the DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters and five Aussies will take part in the final event of the 2022 LIV Golf season.
Round 1 tee times AEDT
PGA TOUR
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
10.02pm Greg Chalmers, Ryan Armour, Chris Stroud
10.46pm Cameron Percy, Bill Haas, Kramer Hickok
2.37am Aaron Baddeley, Ben Crane, Chesson Hadley
3.26am* Harrison Endycott, Matti Schmid, John VanDerLaan
Defending champion: Lucas Herbert
Past Aussie winners: Lucas Herbert (2021)
Top Aussie prediction: Aaron Baddeley
TV times: Live 4.30am-7.35am Friday, Saturday; Live 4.30am-7.30am Sunday; Live 4.30am-7.35am Monday on Fox Sports 505.
DP World Tour
Portugal Masters
Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
6.40pm Maverick Antcliff, Matthew Southgate, Nino Bertasio
7pm* Jason Scrivener, Paul Waring, Daan Huizing
10.40pm* Scott Hend, Ross McGowan, Kristoffer Broberg
Defending champion: Thomas Pieters
Past Aussie winners: Richard Green (2010)
Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener
TV times: 11pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 11.30pm-4am Saturday; Live 11pm-3.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505.
Japan Golf Tour
HEIWA PGM Championship
PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Ibaraki
10.20am* Brad Kennedy, Thanyakon Khrongpha, Naoto Nakanishi
10.40am* Dylan Perry, Higashi Yano, Komei Oda
11am* Anthony Quayle, Shugo Imahira, Mirai Horikawa
11.40am* Brendan Jones, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Tomoyasu Sugiyama
12.10pm Matthew Griffin, Shota Akiyoshi, Yuta Kinoshita
12.10pm* Michael Hendry (NZ), Toshiya Takeyasu, Yoshikazu Shiro
12.20pm Andrew Evans, Daisuke Yasumoto, Masafumi Hidaka
Defending champion: Hosung Choi
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Brad Kennedy
LIV Golf
Miami Team Championship
Trump National Doral Golf Club, Miami, Florida
Aussies in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby, Jediah Morgan