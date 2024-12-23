Aussies on Tour: Australians end the year with qualifying success - PGA of Australia

Kelsey Bennett has ended her year travelling the globe with just rewards by claiming playing rights on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Multiple Australians doing the same at the final stage of Asian Tour qualifying that concluded on the weekend.

Bennett spent the year chasing status through the European circuit’s feeder Tour the LET Access Series, where she won the Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open in September to finish 10th on the Order of Merit.

Earning some LET starts via her finish on the Order of Merit, Bennett returned overseas for Qualifying School after contesting events at home, including the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, in the hope of securing full status and a more certain schedule in 2025.

Played over five rounds in Morrocco, players finishing inside the top-20 would earn status for next season, Bennett bouncing back from a third round of 76 with 67-69 on the final two days to share 19th and guaranteeing her place on the LET in 2025.

Fellow Australians Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (25th), Justice Bosio (57th) and Belinda Ji (101st) fell outside the top-20, while Kiwi Amelia Garvey finished fourth to earn her card on the Tour that will play three straight weeks in Australia starting at the 2025 Australian WPGA Championship held at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

There was similar success at the final stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand, where Jack Thompson finished in tied fourth and three of his compatriots claimed one of 35 cards available for the 2025 season.

A winner of the final stage two years ago, Thompson headed back to qualifying after playing the 2024 season in Asia and will be joined by the returning Todd Sinnott, who finished in tied 10th with new Asian Tour member Lawry Flynn from Queensland.

Queenslander Brett Rankin one shot ahead of the players earning the final spots with a closing 68 to be tied for 23rd on 11-under.

New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia also earning status alongside Thompson, who managed four of five rounds in the 60s, including a closing 68.

“To get back is great. I would have liked to have finished today off a bit better, but at the end of the day I got my card back,” Thompson told the Asian Tour’s website.

“Everything’s just been really good. I’ve sort of ended the year playing decently, and I had eight days off just to relax before here because I just played so much. But I mean, it never really disappears like that, so yeah, I’m happy with that.”

On the DP World Tour, Daniel Gale was the lone Australian representative and flew the flag proudly with the new member finishing in a tie for 28th on 4-under-par at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.