Aussies on Tour: Season best for Bransdon on PGA TOUR Champions - PGA of Australia

David Bransdon has posted his best finish so far in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions, finishing in a share of eighth at the Boeing Classic in Washington.

The NSW professional fired rounds of 67-72-71 to finish alongside fellow Australian Richard Green (68-73-69) at 6-under-par, five shots behind the winner, Canada’s Stephen Ames.

It’s the third top-10 of the season for Bransdon who has moved up to 48th place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, while Green, the owner of six top-10s in 2024, has consolidated his fourth position.

Queenslander John Senden produced the low round of the tournament on the final day, a 7-under-par 65, to climb 39 places into a share of 13th.

On the PGA TOUR, all three Australians – Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis and Aaron Baddeley – and Kiwi Ryan Fox didn’t make it through to the final 36 holes as England’s Aaron Rai claimed the Wyndham Championship title.

Jason Day, who didn’t play following his Olympic Games campaign, remains the leading Australia on the FedEx standings at No.26, while Cam Davis (No.44), Adam Scott (No.46) and Min Woo Lee (No.62) are also safely through to the first Playoffs event, the St Jude Championship, which features the top 70 players.

Last week’s Korn Ferry Tour, Karl Vilips, jumped from 15th to 13th, on the secondary tour’s points list with a T21 finish in the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse.

Meanwhile, Olympians Hannah Green and Minjee Lee will make their next appearance at the AIG British Open at St Andrews on Thursday week after Green just missed the medals in Paris

Olympic Women’s Golf

Le Golf National, France

1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 72-67-68- 71 – 280

T4 Hannah Green 77-70-66-69 – 282

T22 Minjee Lee 71-74-71-71 – 287

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

1 Aaron Rai (Eng) 65-65-68-64 – 262 – US$1.422 million

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-71 – 138

MC Min Woo Lee 69-71 – 140

MC Cam Davis 69-73 – 142

WD Aaron Baddeley 71

ASIAN TOUR

International Series England

Foxhills Country Club (Longcross Course), Chertsey, UK

1 Peter Uihlein (US) 71-69-61-63 – 264 – US$360,000

T30 Travis Smyth 69-72-70-69 – 280 – $15,433

T30 Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-72-69-70 – 280 – $15,433

T43 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 69-72-73-68 – 282 – $10,875

T51 Sam Brazel 70-71-73-70 284 – $8050

T55 Wade Ormsby 68-73-74-70 – 285 – $7100

T55 Jordan Zunic 71-71-71-72 – 285 – $7100

T62 Scott Hend 68-72-82-65 – 287 – $5800

73 Aaron Wilkin 69-71-74-81- 295 – $4000

MC Nick Voke (NZ) 69-74

MC Jack Thompson 73-70

MC Jed Morgan 70-74

MC Deyen Lawson 70-75

MC Maverick Antcliff 70-76

MC Jeff Guan 73-74

MC Kevin Yuan 78-69

MC Todd Sinnott 76-71

MC Andrew Dodt 73-74

MC Justin Warren 78-71

MC Harrison Crowe 74-76

MC Douglas Klein 77-73

MC Zach Murray 74-79

MC Lachlan Barker 77-77

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Washington, USA

1 Stephen Ames (Can) 71-67-67 – 205 – $US330,000

T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 66-72-68 – 206 – $161,333

T8 Richard Green 68-73-69 – 210 – $58,080

T8 David Bransdon 67-72-71 – 210 – $58,080

T13 John Senden 73-73-65 – 211 – $39,600

T13 Stuart Appleby 71-70-70 – 211 – $39,600

T18 Rod Pampling 74-67-71 – 212 – $26,229

T18 Michael Wright 72-69-71 – 212 – $26,229

T44 Greg Chalmers 69-74-73 – 216 – $8140

T44 Mark Hensby 72-71-73 – 216 – $8140

T44 Steve Allan 72-73-71 – 216 – $8140

T68 Cam Percy 77-71-75 – 223 – $2068

T68 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 74-76-73 – 223 – $2068

KORN FERRY TOUR

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

1 Matt McCarty (US) 69-67-67-67 – 270 – $US180,000

T24 Karl Vilips 68-72-71-68 – 279 – $8616

T29 Brett Drewitt 71-68-70-71 – 280 – $5930

MC Rhein Gibson 75-68

WD Dimi Papadatos 71

CHALLENGE TOUR

Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A

Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

1 Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng) 67-67-62-66 – 262 – €46,720.20

T25 Hayden Hopewell 72-67-67-71 – 277 – €2,598.81

T36 Elvis Smylie 70-67-72-70 – 279 – €1,868.81

MC Connor McKinney 71-72

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 77-68

LET ACCESS SERIES

Ahlsell Nordic Golf Tour

Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping

Gränna Golfklubb, Gränna, Sweden

1 Patricia Isabel Schmidt (Germany) 69-67-70 – 206

T15 Munchin Keh (NZ) 72-71-72 – 215

T22 Kelsey Bennett 74-69-73 – 216

T35 Stephanie Bunque 74-71-73 – 218

T44 Kristalle Blum 72-71-77 – 220