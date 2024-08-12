Aussies on Tour: Season best for Bransdon on PGA TOUR Champions - PGA of Australia

David Bransdon has posted his best finish so far in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions, finishing in a share of eighth at the Boeing Classic in Washington.
The NSW professional fired rounds of 67-72-71 to finish alongside fellow Australian Richard Green (68-73-69) at 6-under-par, five shots behind the winner, Canada’s Stephen Ames.
It’s the third top-10 of the season for Bransdon who has moved up to 48th place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, while Green, the owner of six top-10s in 2024, has consolidated his fourth position.
Queenslander John Senden produced the low round of the tournament on the final day, a 7-under-par 65, to climb 39 places into a share of 13th.
On the PGA TOUR, all three Australians – Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis and Aaron Baddeley – and Kiwi Ryan Fox didn’t make it through to the final 36 holes as England’s Aaron Rai claimed the Wyndham Championship title.
Jason Day, who didn’t play following his Olympic Games campaign, remains the leading Australia on the FedEx standings at No.26, while Cam Davis (No.44), Adam Scott (No.46) and Min Woo Lee (No.62) are also safely through to the first Playoffs event, the St Jude Championship, which features the top 70 players.
Last week’s Korn Ferry Tour, Karl Vilips, jumped from 15th to 13th, on the secondary tour’s points list with a T21 finish in the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse.
Meanwhile, Olympians Hannah Green and Minjee Lee will make their next appearance at the AIG British Open at St Andrews on Thursday week after Green just missed the medals in Paris
Olympic Women’s Golf
Le Golf National, France
1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 72-67-68- 71 – 280
T4 Hannah Green 77-70-66-69 – 282
T22 Minjee Lee 71-74-71-71 – 287
PGA TOUR
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
1 Aaron Rai (Eng) 65-65-68-64 – 262 – US$1.422 million
MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-71 – 138
MC Min Woo Lee 69-71 – 140
MC Cam Davis 69-73 – 142
WD Aaron Baddeley 71
ASIAN TOUR
International Series England
Foxhills Country Club (Longcross Course), Chertsey, UK
1 Peter Uihlein (US) 71-69-61-63 – 264 – US$360,000
T30 Travis Smyth 69-72-70-69 – 280 – $15,433
T30 Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-72-69-70 – 280 – $15,433
T43 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 69-72-73-68 – 282 – $10,875
T51 Sam Brazel 70-71-73-70 284 – $8050
T55 Wade Ormsby 68-73-74-70 – 285 – $7100
T55 Jordan Zunic 71-71-71-72 – 285 – $7100
T62 Scott Hend 68-72-82-65 – 287 – $5800
73 Aaron Wilkin 69-71-74-81- 295 – $4000
MC Nick Voke (NZ) 69-74
MC Jack Thompson 73-70
MC Jed Morgan 70-74
MC Deyen Lawson 70-75
MC Maverick Antcliff 70-76
MC Jeff Guan 73-74
MC Kevin Yuan 78-69
MC Todd Sinnott 76-71
MC Andrew Dodt 73-74
MC Justin Warren 78-71
MC Harrison Crowe 74-76
MC Douglas Klein 77-73
MC Zach Murray 74-79
MC Lachlan Barker 77-77
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Washington, USA
1 Stephen Ames (Can) 71-67-67 – 205 – $US330,000
T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 66-72-68 – 206 – $161,333
T8 Richard Green 68-73-69 – 210 – $58,080
T8 David Bransdon 67-72-71 – 210 – $58,080
T13 John Senden 73-73-65 – 211 – $39,600
T13 Stuart Appleby 71-70-70 – 211 – $39,600
T18 Rod Pampling 74-67-71 – 212 – $26,229
T18 Michael Wright 72-69-71 – 212 – $26,229
T44 Greg Chalmers 69-74-73 – 216 – $8140
T44 Mark Hensby 72-71-73 – 216 – $8140
T44 Steve Allan 72-73-71 – 216 – $8140
T68 Cam Percy 77-71-75 – 223 – $2068
T68 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 74-76-73 – 223 – $2068
KORN FERRY TOUR
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
1 Matt McCarty (US) 69-67-67-67 – 270 – $US180,000
T24 Karl Vilips 68-72-71-68 – 279 – $8616
T29 Brett Drewitt 71-68-70-71 – 280 – $5930
MC Rhein Gibson 75-68
WD Dimi Papadatos 71
CHALLENGE TOUR
Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A
Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
1 Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng) 67-67-62-66 – 262 – €46,720.20
T25 Hayden Hopewell 72-67-67-71 – 277 – €2,598.81
T36 Elvis Smylie 70-67-72-70 – 279 – €1,868.81
MC Connor McKinney 71-72
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 77-68
LET ACCESS SERIES
Ahlsell Nordic Golf Tour
Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping
Gränna Golfklubb, Gränna, Sweden
1 Patricia Isabel Schmidt (Germany) 69-67-70 – 206
T15 Munchin Keh (NZ) 72-71-72 – 215
T22 Kelsey Bennett 74-69-73 – 216
T35 Stephanie Bunque 74-71-73 – 218
T44 Kristalle Blum 72-71-77 – 220