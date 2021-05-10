Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s Euro Tour surge, Green’s Olympic focus

Queenslander Maverick Antcliff has taken a significant step towards securing his future on the European Tour after recording his best result at the Canary Islands Championship in Spain.
Somewhat slow out of the blocks with an opening round of 1-under 70, Antcliff played the final 54 holes in 20-under par to finish outright second six shots behind in-form South African Garrick Higgo, bettering his tie for third at last year’s Irish Open.
Currently earning starts via his 2019 China Golf Tour Order of Merit triumph and without status for next year, Antcliff’s runner-up result and corresponding cheque for €151,810 saw the 28-year-old rocket up to 28th on the Race to Dubai standings.
His improved position will not only provide greater schedule certainty for this season but has him well placed to finish inside the top 110 on the moneylist at the end of the year and earn a full European Tour card for 2022.
A brilliant 8-under 64 in the third round once again put Hannah Green in contention for a win she knows is not far off but ultimately she had to settle for a tie for seventh at the LPGA Tour’s Honda LPGA Thailand.
Runner-up the week prior in Singapore to move to a career high of No.13 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Green closed with six birdies in a round of 4-under 68 to finish three back of Ariya Jutanugarn who roared home with a stunning 9-under 63.
After a busy schedule of late, Green intends to spend the next two weeks at her US base in Orlando but declared post-round that a return home to Western Australia and Olympic campaign is very much part of her planning.
“Going to have to skip some events in order to go back (to Australia) but with the Olympics this year I want to prioritise that,” Green said.
“So I’ll be away for five weeks and come back for the end of the year and pretty much play everything.”
The only other Aussie to log a top-10 finish this week was David McKenzie who recorded his third top-10 finish in a Champions Tour Major at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
Twice a top-10 finisher at the Senior Open Championship, McKenzie began the final round just outside the top five but despite going bogey-free couldn’t get the birdie putts to drop, closing with a 1-under 71 after a brilliant 6-under 66 on the Saturday.
Results
European Tour
Canary Islands Championship
Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
2 Maverick Antcliff 70-64-64-65—263 €151,810
T51 Scott Hend 67-66-70-72—275 €6,100
MC Jake McLeod 74-69—143
MC Austin Bautista 70-77—147
PGA TOUR
Wells Fargo Championship
Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
T26 Cameron Davis 70-71-69-74—284 $US53,276
T37 Matt Jones 69-71-73-72—285 $36,045
T58 Tim Wilkinson 74-68-78-69—289 $18,063
MC Jason Day 72-73—145
MC Cameron Percy 72-76—148
MC Lucas Herbert 76-72—148
WD Danny Lee
LPGA Tour
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand
T7 Hannah Green 66-71-64-68—269 $US42,983
11 Lydia Ko 66-67-67-71—271 $30,411
T31 Katherine Kirk 73-64-68-73—278 $11,759
T54 Minjee Lee 71-70-73-70—284 $4,866
T63 Su Oh 72-68-74-73—287 $3,731
Japan Golf Tour
Japan Players Championship
Nishi Nasuno Country Club, Tochigi
T50 Dylan Perry 72-69-71-72—284 ¥126,500
T58 Brad Kennedy 73-68-70-74—285 ¥113,500
T65 Matthew Griffin 69-73-72-72—286 ¥109,500
MC Anthony Quayle 75-68—143
MC David Bransdon 73-71—144
MC Michael Hendry 76-69—145
MC Todd Sinnott 71-74—14
MC Scott Strange 70-76—146
MC Andrew Evans 75-73—148
MC Adam Bland 76-77—153
Korean PGA Tour
The 40th GS Caltex Maekyung Open
Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam, South Korea
T21 Wonjoon Lee 73-72-71-74—290 K8,950,000
T61 Junseok Lee 76-70-75-80—301 K5,100,000
MC Kevin Chun 75-77—152
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
T9 Nick Voke 70-70-70-69—279 $US15,330
MC Brett Coletta 72-73—145
MC Ryan Ruffels 70-77—147
MC Jamie Arnold 74-74—148
MC Brett Drewitt 76-72—148
MC Curtis Luck 74-75—149
MC Steven Alker 81-74—155
Challenge Tour
Dimension Data Pro-Am
Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa
T50 Daniel Hillier 71-69-71-74—285 €2,135
MC Deyen Lawson 74-71—145
Champions Tour
Regions Tradition
Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama
T6 David McKenzie 72-70-66-71—279 $US95,000
14 Rod Pampling 70-72-70-72—284 $47,500
T19 Stephen Leaney 76-67-72-72—287 $30,208
T29 John Senden 70-71-73-75—289 $18,500