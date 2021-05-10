Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s Euro Tour surge, Green’s Olympic focus


Queenslander Maverick Antcliff has taken a significant step towards securing his future on the European Tour after recording his best result at the Canary Islands Championship in Spain.

Somewhat slow out of the blocks with an opening round of 1-under 70, Antcliff played the final 54 holes in 20-under par to finish outright second six shots behind in-form South African Garrick Higgo, bettering his tie for third at last year’s Irish Open.

Currently earning starts via his 2019 China Golf Tour Order of Merit triumph and without status for next year, Antcliff’s runner-up result and corresponding cheque for €151,810 saw the 28-year-old rocket up to 28th on the Race to Dubai standings.

His improved position will not only provide greater schedule certainty for this season but has him well placed to finish inside the top 110 on the moneylist at the end of the year and earn a full European Tour card for 2022.

A brilliant 8-under 64 in the third round once again put Hannah Green in contention for a win she knows is not far off but ultimately she had to settle for a tie for seventh at the LPGA Tour’s Honda LPGA Thailand.

Runner-up the week prior in Singapore to move to a career high of No.13 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Green closed with six birdies in a round of 4-under 68 to finish three back of Ariya Jutanugarn who roared home with a stunning 9-under 63.

After a busy schedule of late, Green intends to spend the next two weeks at her US base in Orlando but declared post-round that a return home to Western Australia and Olympic campaign is very much part of her planning.

“Going to have to skip some events in order to go back (to Australia) but with the Olympics this year I want to prioritise that,” Green said.

“So I’ll be away for five weeks and come back for the end of the year and pretty much play everything.”

The only other Aussie to log a top-10 finish this week was David McKenzie who recorded his third top-10 finish in a Champions Tour Major at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Twice a top-10 finisher at the Senior Open Championship, McKenzie began the final round just outside the top five but despite going bogey-free couldn’t get the birdie putts to drop, closing with a 1-under 71 after a brilliant 6-under 66 on the Saturday.

Results

European Tour
Canary Islands Championship
Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
2             Maverick Antcliff              70-64-64-65—263            €151,810
T51        Scott Hend          67-66-70-72—275            €6,100
MC         Jake McLeod      74-69—143
MC         Austin Bautista   70-77—147

PGA TOUR
Wells Fargo Championship
Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
T26        Cameron Davis   70-71-69-74—284            $US53,276
T37        Matt Jones          69-71-73-72—285            $36,045
T58        Tim Wilkinson     74-68-78-69—289            $18,063
MC         Jason Day            72-73—145
MC         Cameron Percy  72-76—148
MC         Lucas Herbert     76-72—148
WD        Danny Lee

LPGA Tour
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand
T7           Hannah Green    66-71-64-68—269            $US42,983
11           Lydia Ko               66-67-67-71—271            $30,411
T31        Katherine Kirk     73-64-68-73—278            $11,759
T54        Minjee Lee          71-70-73-70—284            $4,866
T63        Su Oh     72-68-74-73—287            $3,731

Japan Golf Tour
Japan Players Championship
Nishi Nasuno Country Club, Tochigi
T50        Dylan Perry         72-69-71-72—284            ¥126,500
T58        Brad Kennedy     73-68-70-74—285            ¥113,500
T65        Matthew Griffin 69-73-72-72—286            ¥109,500
MC         Anthony Quayle 75-68—143
MC         David Bransdon  73-71—144
MC         Michael Hendry  76-69—145
MC         Todd Sinnott       71-74—14
MC         Scott Strange      70-76—146
MC         Andrew Evans     75-73—148
MC         Adam Bland        76-77—153

Korean PGA Tour
The 40th GS Caltex Maekyung Open
Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam, South Korea
T21        Wonjoon Lee      73-72-71-74—290            K8,950,000
T61        Junseok Lee        76-70-75-80—301            K5,100,000
MC         Kevin Chun          75-77—152

Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
T9           Nick Voke            70-70-70-69—279            $US15,330
MC         Brett Coletta      72-73—145
MC         Ryan Ruffels       70-77—147
MC         Jamie Arnold       74-74—148
MC         Brett Drewitt      76-72—148
MC         Curtis Luck          74-75—149
MC         Steven Alker        81-74—155

Challenge Tour
Dimension Data Pro-Am
Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa
T50        Daniel Hillier       71-69-71-74—285            €2,135
MC         Deyen Lawson    74-71—145

Champions Tour
Regions Tradition
Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama
T6           David McKenzie 72-70-66-71—279            $US95,000
14           Rod Pampling     70-72-70-72—284            $47,500
T19        Stephen Leaney 76-67-72-72—287            $30,208
T29        John Senden       70-71-73-75—289            $18,500


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s Euro Tour surge, Green’s Olympic focus
Queenslanders steal the show in round two of the Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final
Record-breaking Aylen takes out Associate Championship
RACV Healesville break clear in Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final