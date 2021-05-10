Aussies on Tour: Antcliff’s Euro Tour surge, Green’s Olympic focus

Queenslander Maverick Antcliff has taken a significant step towards securing his future on the European Tour after recording his best result at the Canary Islands Championship in Spain.

Somewhat slow out of the blocks with an opening round of 1-under 70, Antcliff played the final 54 holes in 20-under par to finish outright second six shots behind in-form South African Garrick Higgo, bettering his tie for third at last year’s Irish Open.

Currently earning starts via his 2019 China Golf Tour Order of Merit triumph and without status for next year, Antcliff’s runner-up result and corresponding cheque for €151,810 saw the 28-year-old rocket up to 28th on the Race to Dubai standings.

His improved position will not only provide greater schedule certainty for this season but has him well placed to finish inside the top 110 on the moneylist at the end of the year and earn a full European Tour card for 2022.

A brilliant 8-under 64 in the third round once again put Hannah Green in contention for a win she knows is not far off but ultimately she had to settle for a tie for seventh at the LPGA Tour’s Honda LPGA Thailand.

Runner-up the week prior in Singapore to move to a career high of No.13 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Green closed with six birdies in a round of 4-under 68 to finish three back of Ariya Jutanugarn who roared home with a stunning 9-under 63.

After a busy schedule of late, Green intends to spend the next two weeks at her US base in Orlando but declared post-round that a return home to Western Australia and Olympic campaign is very much part of her planning.

“Going to have to skip some events in order to go back (to Australia) but with the Olympics this year I want to prioritise that,” Green said.

“So I’ll be away for five weeks and come back for the end of the year and pretty much play everything.”

The only other Aussie to log a top-10 finish this week was David McKenzie who recorded his third top-10 finish in a Champions Tour Major at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Twice a top-10 finisher at the Senior Open Championship, McKenzie began the final round just outside the top five but despite going bogey-free couldn’t get the birdie putts to drop, closing with a 1-under 71 after a brilliant 6-under 66 on the Saturday.

Results

European Tour

Canary Islands Championship

Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

2 Maverick Antcliff 70-64-64-65—263 €151,810

T51 Scott Hend 67-66-70-72—275 €6,100

MC Jake McLeod 74-69—143

MC Austin Bautista 70-77—147

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

T26 Cameron Davis 70-71-69-74—284 $US53,276

T37 Matt Jones 69-71-73-72—285 $36,045

T58 Tim Wilkinson 74-68-78-69—289 $18,063

MC Jason Day 72-73—145

MC Cameron Percy 72-76—148

MC Lucas Herbert 76-72—148

WD Danny Lee

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand

Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand

T7 Hannah Green 66-71-64-68—269 $US42,983

11 Lydia Ko 66-67-67-71—271 $30,411

T31 Katherine Kirk 73-64-68-73—278 $11,759

T54 Minjee Lee 71-70-73-70—284 $4,866

T63 Su Oh 72-68-74-73—287 $3,731

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Players Championship

Nishi Nasuno Country Club, Tochigi

T50 Dylan Perry 72-69-71-72—284 ¥126,500

T58 Brad Kennedy 73-68-70-74—285 ¥113,500

T65 Matthew Griffin 69-73-72-72—286 ¥109,500

MC Anthony Quayle 75-68—143

MC David Bransdon 73-71—144

MC Michael Hendry 76-69—145

MC Todd Sinnott 71-74—14

MC Scott Strange 70-76—146

MC Andrew Evans 75-73—148

MC Adam Bland 76-77—153

Korean PGA Tour

The 40th GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam, South Korea

T21 Wonjoon Lee 73-72-71-74—290 K8,950,000

T61 Junseok Lee 76-70-75-80—301 K5,100,000

MC Kevin Chun 75-77—152

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

T9 Nick Voke 70-70-70-69—279 $US15,330

MC Brett Coletta 72-73—145

MC Ryan Ruffels 70-77—147

MC Jamie Arnold 74-74—148

MC Brett Drewitt 76-72—148

MC Curtis Luck 74-75—149

MC Steven Alker 81-74—155

Challenge Tour

Dimension Data Pro-Am

Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa

T50 Daniel Hillier 71-69-71-74—285 €2,135

MC Deyen Lawson 74-71—145

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama

T6 David McKenzie 72-70-66-71—279 $US95,000

14 Rod Pampling 70-72-70-72—284 $47,500

T19 Stephen Leaney 76-67-72-72—287 $30,208

T29 John Senden 70-71-73-75—289 $18,500