Aussies Abroad: Tee times, TV schedule and top Aussie predictions

The UK bubble is about to pop on the European Tour, the PGA TOUR gets set to shed 40 players ahead of next week’s Tour Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour plays its season finale with 12 months still to run.

In the weird year that is 2020 it’s hard to know when this season ends and the next one begins.

For the four Aussies still in contention for the FedExCup, the BMW Championship represents the chance to push higher in the standings prior to East Lake and for Jason Day the opportunity to qualify for the 30-man field for the first time since 2018.

A missed cut at last week’s The Northern Trust means that Day would have to finish fourth or better at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago to advance, the equations slightly easier for the likes of 2020 winners Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Adam Scott.

In 20th and 25th positions respectively going into the penultimate event of the playoffs Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith need just finish in the top half of the 70-man field to progress while Genesis Invitational victor Adam Scott needs to finish seventh or better to make his way from 38th into the top 30.

It’s the end of a mini-season on the European Tour this week with the inaugural ISPS HANDA UK Championship at The Belfry, a famed venue that has hosted four Ryder Cups and was previously the home to the Benson and Hedges International Open and the British Masters.

It marks the end of the six-week UK Swing with new dad Wade Ormsby joining 2019 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Ryan Fox, Scott Hend, Min Woo Lee, Jake McLeod, Zach Murray and Maverick Antcliff.

After a brutally difficult week at the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland Australia’s leading female players return to the LPGA Tour in America for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and four Aussies will endeavour to improve their standings on the rolling order of merit at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana.

Round 1 tee times (AEST)

PGA TOUR

BMW Championship

Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, Illinois

2.41am Cameron Smith, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

2.52am Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer

3.36am Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Nick Taylor

3.36am* Danny Lee, Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge

4.20am Jason Day, Michael Thompson, Talor Gooch



Defending champion: Justin Thomas

Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1971), Robert Allenby (2000), Jason Day (2015), Marc Leishman (2017)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV schedule: Live 5am-9am Friday; Live 5am-9am Saturday; Live 2am-8am Sunday; Live 3am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

Aussies in the field: Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Su Oh, Sarah Jane Smith, Katherine Kirk, Sarah Kemp

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Katherine Kirk

TV schedule: Live 6.30am-9.30am Saturday; Live 4am-7am Sunday; Live 4am-7am on Fox Sports 507.

European Tour

ISPS HANDA UK Championship

The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

4.50pm Wade Ormsby, Benjamin Hebert, Matthew Southgate

5.35pm Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo, Justin Walters

5.55pm Scott Hend, Oliver Fisher, Marc Warren

7.35pm Jake McLeod, Ben Evans, Paul Dunne

8.20pm Maverick Antcliff, Bryce Easton, Marcus Armitage

9.50pm Min Woo Lee, Steven Brown, Soren Kjeldsen

10.30pm Zach Murray, Damien Perrier, Graeme Storm

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Top Aussie prediction: Maverick Antcliff

TV schedule: Live 9pm-11pm Thursday, 12am-3am Friday; Live 9am-11pm Friday, 12am-3am Saturday; 9.30pm-2am Saturday; Live 9.30pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Indiana

10.45pm Jamie Arnold, Julián Etulain, Ollie Schniederjans

11.09pm Ryan Ruffels, Harrison Endycott, Jake Knapp

11.21pm Nick Voke, Rico Hoey, Mark Blakefield

2.45am* Brett Drewitt, Brad Hopfinger, Taylor Montgomery

3.33am Brett Coletta, Roberto Díaz, Braden Thornberry

Defending champion: Tom Lewis

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Jamie Arnold

TV schedule: Live 3am-5am Friday; Live 3am-5am Saturday; 10am-12pm Sunday; 9am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Golf Club Beroun, Beroun, Czech Republic

Aussies in the field: Steph Kyriacou, Whitney Hillier, Amy Walsh

Defending champion: Carly Booth

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Steph Kyriacou

* Starting from 10th tee