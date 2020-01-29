Aussies Abroad: Tee times, TV schedule and fearless predictions

If Lucas Herbert needed further convincing that his breakthrough European Tour win in Dubai last week had changed his status in world golf, a quick glance of the Round 1 tee times of the Saudi International should be proof enough.

Now ranked 79 in the world, the Dubai Desert Classic champion has been paired with world No.30 Abraham Ancer and world No.37 Matt Wallace for the opening two rounds at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

In the group behind him is major champions Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson along with Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Lee Westwood, the man from whom Herbert cheekily sought hangover advice in the wake of his emotional victory at Emirates Golf Club.

Westwood’s reply?

“Electrolytes, water, Nurofen, fry up. Not necessarily in that order! Congratulations,” the Race to Dubai leader wrote on Twitter.

Fellow Aussies in the field in Saudi Arabia are tournament invitees Min Woo Lee and David Micheluzzi, Hong Kong Open champion Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend and Kiwi Ryan Fox, world No.1 Brooks Koepka and major champions Johnson, Stenson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Ernie Els and Martin Kaymer adding considerable star power to the tournament.

All told there are 19 Australasian players in action this week in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Panama, South Africa and Phoenix as the global golf calendar nears top gear.

Sony Open champion Cameron Smith leads the Australian contingent at the Waste Management Phoenix Open that also includes 2007 champion Aaron Baddeley, the Korn Ferry Tour returns to a Thursday start in Panama where Mathew Goggin is a two-time champion while the Champions Tour breaks new ground in Morocco where Rod Pampling, Stephen Leaney and David McKenzie will be hoping to extend the recent run of Aussie success.

Round 1 tee times (AEDT)

European Tour

Saudi International

Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

3.55pm* Lucas Herbert, Abraham Ancer, Matt Wallace

4.35pm David Micheluzzi, Faisal Salhab, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

8.15pm* Scott Hend, Jamie Elson, Steven Brown

8.35pm* Wade Ormsby, Ryan Fox, Richard McEvoy

Round 1 live TV coverage: 7pm Thursday Fox Sports 503

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Australian winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

Challenge Tour

Limpopo Championship

Euphoria GC, Modimolle, South Africa

8.30pm* Deyen Lawson, Clinton Grobler, Juran Dreyer



Defending champion: JC Ritchie

Australian winners: Nil

PGA TOUR

Waste Management Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

12.20am Matt Jones, Sean O’Hair, Tom Hoge

12.50am* Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele

1.30am Greg Chalmers, J.B. Holmes, Luke Donald

4.35am* Aaron Baddeley, Danny Lee, Harry Higgs

Round 1 live TV coverage: 7am Friday Fox Sports 503

Defending champion: Rickie Fowler

Australian winners: Bruce Crampton (1973), David Graham (1981), Aaron Baddeley (2007)

Top Aussie prediction: Matt Jones

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama

9.50pm Mathew Goggin, Dawie van der Walt, Mike Weir

10.00pm Steven Bowditch, Jason Millard, Grant Hirschman

10.40pm Brett Drewitt, Brian Richey, Shad Tuten

11.10pm Ryan Ruffels, Jordan Niebrugge, David Lipsky

4.00am Harrison Endycott, Tom Whitney, Taylor Pendrith

Defending champion: Michael Gligic

Australian winners: Mathew Goggin (2011, 2015)

Top Aussie prediction: Ryan Ruffels

Champions Tour

Morocco Champions

Samanah GC, Marrakech, Morocco

10.03pm* Stephen Leaney, Bart Bryant, Tommy Armour III

10.47pm* Rod Pampling, Dudley Hart, David Frost

11.09pm* David McKenzie, Larry Mize, Steve Pate

Round 1 live TV coverage: 1.30am Friday Fox Sports 503

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

* Starting from 10th tee