Aussies Abroad: Tee times, TV coverage and fearless predictions

The uncertainty created by his ongoing back complaint is gone and now Jason Day believes a return to the winner’s circle is just around the corner.

Buoyed by a top-20 finish in his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open a fortnight ago, Day returns to the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, one of nine Australasian players teeing it up alongside actors, singers, sports stars and heads of business.

Headlining the celebrity portion of the Pebble Beach festivities are rapper Macklemore, crowd favourite Bill Murray, surfing legend Kelly Slater and NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning but Day – playing with Toyota CEO Jim Lentz for the sixth time – is determined to elevate his own star.

In danger of dropping out of the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time in a decade, Day told AAP’s Evin Priest that his performance at Torrey Pines two weeks ago has restored belief that a win is within sight.

“Overall, I feel good about the game and coming to an event where I’ve played well is nice,” said Day, a joint runner-up in 2018 and top five at Pebble Beach in each of his past three visits.

“Hopefully it’s one of those events where I either build momentum going into next week or lift the trophy.

“I feel my game is around the corner. It could be this week or next week. It’s coming around.”

With many of Australia’s leading players at Thirteenth Beach Golf Links to contest the Vic Open, Deyen Lawson is the sole Aussie playing the Challenge Tour’s RAM Cape Town Open while Brett Drewitt will be hoping to build on his Korn Ferry Tour top-10 finish last week at the Country Club de Bogota Championship in Colombia.

Round 1 tee times (AEDT)

Challenge Tour

RAM Cape Town Open

Royal Cape GC, Cape Town, South Africa

4.30pm* Deyen Lawson, Raphaël De Sousa, Mitch Waite

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Korn Ferry Tour

Country Club de Bogota Championship

Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia

Lagos Course

12.20am* Steven Alker, Augusto Núñez, Andrew Novak

12.40am Ryan Ruffels, Andy Pope, Jake Knapp

1.10am Jamie Arnold, Andres Gonzales, Taylor Moore

1.20am Curtis Luck, Brandon Harkins, Max McGreevy

Pacos Course

12.30am Brett Drewitt, Michael Miller, Luke Kwon

12.30am* Nick Voke, Jordan Niebrugge, Zach Zaback

12.40am* Harrison Endycott, Dawson Armstrong, Zach Cabra



Defending champion: Mark Anderson

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt

PGA TOUR

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach

3.55am* Matt Jones, Nick Watney

4.50am* Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri

Spyglass Hill

3.44am* John Senden, Chesson Hadley

Monterey Peninsula

3am* Rod Pampling, Sung Kang

3.11am* Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ

3.33am Cameron Davis, Mark Anderson

4.17am Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren

4.50am* Jason Day, Jim Herman

5.01am Aaron Baddeley, Ricky Barnes

Live TV coverage: Friday 7am on Fox Sports 503



Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

Top Aussie prediction: Jason Day

* Starting from 10th tee