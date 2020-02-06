Aussies Abroad: Tee times, TV coverage and fearless predictions

The uncertainty created by his ongoing back complaint is gone and now Jason Day believes a return to the winner’s circle is just around the corner.
Buoyed by a top-20 finish in his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open a fortnight ago, Day returns to the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, one of nine Australasian players teeing it up alongside actors, singers, sports stars and heads of business.
Headlining the celebrity portion of the Pebble Beach festivities are rapper Macklemore, crowd favourite Bill Murray, surfing legend Kelly Slater and NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning but Day – playing with Toyota CEO Jim Lentz for the sixth time – is determined to elevate his own star.
In danger of dropping out of the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time in a decade, Day told AAP’s Evin Priest that his performance at Torrey Pines two weeks ago has restored belief that a win is within sight.
“Overall, I feel good about the game and coming to an event where I’ve played well is nice,” said Day, a joint runner-up in 2018 and top five at Pebble Beach in each of his past three visits.
“Hopefully it’s one of those events where I either build momentum going into next week or lift the trophy.
“I feel my game is around the corner. It could be this week or next week. It’s coming around.”
With many of Australia’s leading players at Thirteenth Beach Golf Links to contest the Vic Open, Deyen Lawson is the sole Aussie playing the Challenge Tour’s RAM Cape Town Open while Brett Drewitt will be hoping to build on his Korn Ferry Tour top-10 finish last week at the Country Club de Bogota Championship in Colombia.
Round 1 tee times (AEDT)
Challenge Tour
RAM Cape Town Open
Royal Cape GC, Cape Town, South Africa
4.30pm* Deyen Lawson, Raphaël De Sousa, Mitch Waite
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Korn Ferry Tour
Country Club de Bogota Championship
Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia
Lagos Course
12.20am* Steven Alker, Augusto Núñez, Andrew Novak
12.40am Ryan Ruffels, Andy Pope, Jake Knapp
1.10am Jamie Arnold, Andres Gonzales, Taylor Moore
1.20am Curtis Luck, Brandon Harkins, Max McGreevy
Pacos Course
12.30am Brett Drewitt, Michael Miller, Luke Kwon
12.30am* Nick Voke, Jordan Niebrugge, Zach Zaback
12.40am* Harrison Endycott, Dawson Armstrong, Zach Cabra
Defending champion: Mark Anderson
Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt
PGA TOUR
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, California
Pebble Beach
3.55am* Matt Jones, Nick Watney
4.50am* Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri
Spyglass Hill
3.44am* John Senden, Chesson Hadley
Monterey Peninsula
3am* Rod Pampling, Sung Kang
3.11am* Greg Chalmers, Cameron Champ
3.33am Cameron Davis, Mark Anderson
4.17am Rhein Gibson, Alex Noren
4.50am* Jason Day, Jim Herman
5.01am Aaron Baddeley, Ricky Barnes
Live TV coverage: Friday 7am on Fox Sports 503
Defending champion: Phil Mickelson
Top Aussie prediction: Jason Day
* Starting from 10th tee