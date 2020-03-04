Aussies Abroad: Scott, Day head-to-head at Arnie’s place

Australia’s two most recent male No.1s and 2013 World Cup winners Adam Scott and Jason Day will go head-to-head at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida after being drawn to play alongside Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds.

A place where Australians have enjoyed success in recent years, Bay Hill Club and Lodge crowned Day (2016) and Marc Leishman (2017) as victors in successive years, Leishman owning the honour of being the last player to be presented the trophy by Arnold Palmer prior to The King’s passing.

No.1 in the world for a 51-week period that ended in mid-February 2017, Day is second only to Greg Norman as Australia’s most enduring rein as the world’s best, Scott holding the mantle for 11 weeks following his win at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May 2014.

Scott rose to No.7 in the world on the back of his win at the Genesis Invitational three weeks ago and advanced one spot higher following the WGC-Mexico Championship, the 39-year-old’s highest ranking since October 2016.

While Scott is again well entrenched in the top 10, Day has a way to go to reach those lofty heights.

Buoyed by a top-five finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Day chose to skip the first WGC event of the year and last week’s Honda Classic but returns this week to a venue that has been kind to him in the past.

In addition to his win four years ago, Day made the cut in six straight visits to Bay Hill before having to withdraw from last year’s tournament with a back injury.

Elsewhere around the world this week, there are 13 Aussies playing the Asian Tour’s Bandar Malaysia Open including 21-year-old amateur Lawry Flynn.

The Queensland left-hander finished tied for third at the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship last year and received an invitation to play this week due to his win in the 2019 Malaysian Amateur, the biggest win of his amateur career.

The European Tour remains in the Middle East for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters where Scott Hend leads a contingent of five Aussies while Rod Pampling and Stephen Leaney will be out to build on their strong starts on the Champions Tour at the Hoag Classic in California.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

Asian Tour

Bandar Malaysia Open

Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, Shah Alam, Malaysia

11am Adam Blyth, Kyungnam Kang, Sazanur Iman Salenin (a)

11.10am* Scott Strange, Kazuki Higa, Rory Hie

11.40am Terry Pilkadaris, Paul Peterson, Dongmin Kim

11.50am* Travis Smyth, Naoki Sekito, Ajeetesh Sandhu

12pm* Daniel Fox, Dongkyu Jang, Juvic Pagunsan

12.30pm Lawry Flynn (a), Mohd Iylia Jamil, Fakhrul Akmal

12.40pm Will Heffernan, Jimmy Chia (a), Fadzlan Faruk

12.40pm* Ben Eccles, Mikiya Akutsu, Rashid Ismail

3.40pm Wade Ormsby, Amir Nazrin, Miguel Tabuena

3.50pm* Jake Higginbottom, M. Sasidaran, Hein Sithu

4pm Andrew Dodt, Leunkwang Kim, Suradit Yongcharoenchai

4pm* Marcus Fraser, Viraj Madappa, Dodge Kemmer

4.50pm* Josh Younger, Yeh Wei-tze, Kemarol Baharin

Defending champion: Anirban Lahiri (2015)

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

Past Australian winners: Frank Phillips (1962), Bill Dunk (1963), Graham Marsh (1974, 1975), Stewart Ginn (1977, 1986), Brian Jones (1978), Terry Gale (1983, 1985, 1987).

Round 1 TV schedule: Live from 5pm Thursday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Education City GC, Doha, Qatar

2.25pm Scott Hend, Thomas Detry, Laurie Canter

2.55pm* Jason Scrivener, Joost Luiten, Joakim Lagergren

3.55pm* Jake McLeod, Kyongjun Moon, Sebastian Heisele

4.15pm* Maverick Antcliff, SSP Chawrasia, Saleh Al Kaabi

7.40pm Min Woo Lee, Martin Kaymer, Guido Migliozzi



Defending champion: Justin Harding

Past Australian winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Scott Hend

Round 1 TV schedule: Live from 6.30pm Thursday on Fox Sports 506

PGA TOUR

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

10.45pm* Danny Lee, Emiliano Grillo, Talor Gooch

10.57pm Matt Jones, Sam Burns, Scott Harrington

12.06am Adam Scott, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

4.44am Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler

Defending champion: Francesco Molinari

Past Australian winners: Rod Pampling (2006), Jason Day (2016), Marc Leishman (2017)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

Round 1 TV schedule: 6am Friday on Fox Sports 503

PGA TOUR-Latinoamerica

Estrella del Mar Open

Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, Mazatlan, Mexico

1.10am James Anstiss, Joshua Lee, Patrick Flavin

4.50am Danny List, Joshua Seiple, Alex Weiss

Defending champion: Martin Trainer (2016)

Past Australian winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Danny List

Champions Tour

Hoag Classic

Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Kirk Triplett

Past Australian winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

Round 1 TV schedule: Live from 10am Saturday on Fox Sports 503

* Starting from 10th tee