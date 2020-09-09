Aussies Abroad: Lee ready for her major moment

Australia’s top-ranked female golfer Minjee Lee is remaining patient in her quest to win a maiden major title but knows her time is coming.

Fresh from posting her best finish in a major championship at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon three weeks ago, Lee enters the second major of the year ranked No.5 in the world and with three top-four finishes in five starts since the post-COVID resumption.

Prior to her third-place finish at Troon Lee’s best result in a major was a tie for third at the ANA Inspiration three years ago, her final round pairing with Open champion Sophia Popov again raising questions about when her breakthrough major championship would eventuate.

Unphased by any outside expectations, the 24-year-old knows that until she can add to her five career LPGA Tour titles with one that cements your legacy in golf history, the questions will remain.

“To be honest, it wasn’t even in the back of my mind that people were looking at me,” Lee told the Inside The Ropes podcast of her flirtation with the Women’s Open crown.

“I only saw it as support on social media and stuff.

“It will be my time soon.

“The majors are always a big focus for me and they have been for a couple of years now.

“I definitely want to have good results in the majors and hopefully I can be in contention in a couple more of them finishing the year.”

Lee has been paired with last-start winner for the opening two rounds with Australia’s most recent major winner, Hannah Green, to play with 2019 Women’s Open champion Hinako Shibuno in the scorching heat expected at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Veteran Katherine Kirk and exciting young talents Su Oh and amateur Gabi Ruffels round out the Australian contingent with Kiwi Lydia Ko looking to add to her two major wins.

Elsewhere this week there are five Aussies hoping to start the 50-event 2020/2021 PGA TOUR season on a positive note at the Safeway Open, five more teeing it up at the European Tour’s Portugal Masters, recent winners Brett Drewitt and Curtis Luck headlining a group of six Aussies and two Kiwis at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Evans Scholars Invitational and three Aussie girls playing the Swiss Ladies Open.

Round 1 tee times (AEST)

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration

Rancho Mirage, California

1.18am* Lydia Ko, Lizette Salas

1.36am* Hannah Green, Hinako Shibuno

6.09am Minjee Lee, Austin Ernst

6.36am* Katherine Kirk, Elizabeth Szokol

6.45am* Su Oh, Chella Choi

6.54am Gabi Ruffels (a), Yealimi Noh

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko

Past Aussie champions: Karrie Webb (2000, 2006)

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 2am-6am, 9am-11am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

Portugal Masters

Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

8.45pm Jake McLeod, Wilco Nienaber, Alvaro Quiros

9.25pm Ryan Fox, Thomas Bjorn, Stephen Gallacher

9.55pm Maverick Antcliff, Richard Bland, Toby Tree

10.25pm Zach Murray, Jamie Donaldson, Marcel Schneider

11pm Wade Ormsby, Matthew Baldwin, Joakim Lagergren

11.50pm Jason Scrivener, Raphaël Jacquelin, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Defending champion: Steven Brown

Past Aussie champions: Richard Green (2010)

Top Aussie prediction: Jake McLeod

TV schedule: Live 8pm-10pm, 11pm-2am Thursday, Friday; 10.30pm-3am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503

PGA TOUR

Safeway Open

Silverado Resort and Spa (North Cse), Napa, California

12am* Cameron Davis, Bill Haas, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12.10am* Aaron Baddeley, Josh Teater, Maverick McNealy

1.10am* Tim Wilkinson, Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder

1.40am* Rhein Gibson, Dominic Bozzelli, Akshay Bhatia

5am* Cameron Percy, Johnson Wagner, Kelly Kraft

6am* John Senden, Alex Cejka, Jonathan Byrd

Defending champion: Cameron Champ

Past Aussie champions: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Cameron Davis

TV schedule: Live 6am-9am Friday, Saturday; Live 8am-11am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Korn Ferry Tour

Evans Scholars Invitational

Chicago Highlands Club, Westchester, Illinois

9.40pm* Steven Alker, David Kocher, Andres Gonzales

10.10pm* Brett Coletta, David Lingmerth, Alex Prugh

10.30pm Brett Drewitt, John Chin, Austin Smotherman

11.30pm* Nick Voke, Zach Wright, Eric Cole

2.50am* Jamie Arnold, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria

3.20am Curtis Luck, Zecheng Dou, Roberto Díaz

4am Ryan Ruffels, Brad Hopfinger, Sebastián Vázquez

4.30am* Harrison Endycott, Conrad Shindler, Rico Hoey

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie champions: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Harrison Endycott

Champions Tour

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling



Defending champion: Rocco Mediate

Past Aussie champions: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: 11am-12.30pm Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Ladies European Tour

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhausern, Rotkreuz, Switzerland

4.25pm Whitney Hillier, Elena Moosmann, Liz Young

8pm Stephanie Kyriacou, Tereza Kozeluhova, Leonie Harm

9.25pm Amy Walsh, Isabelle Boineau, Leticia Ras-Anderica



Defending champion: Carly Booth (2012)

Past Aussie champions: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephanie Kyriacou

TV schedule: Live 10pm-2am Thursday; Live 10pm-1am Friday; 9.30pm-1am Saturday on Fox Sports 505

Korean PGA Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open

Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

Aussies in the field: Won Joon Lee, Junseok Lee, Doeun An

TV schedule: Live 12pm-5pm Thursday, Friday; Live 12.30pm-5pm Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503

* Starting from 10th tee