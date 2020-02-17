Aussies Abroad: Leaney top-five on Champions Tour

Stephen Leaney knew the charge was coming but was unable to hold off the chasing pack, finishing tied for fifth at the Champions Tour’s Chubb Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club in Florida.

Propelled to the top of the leaderboard through two rounds courtesy of an eagle at the par-5 17th on Saturday, Leaney started the final round with a one-shot buffer and with designs on a breakthrough win on the US seniors tour.

A birdie at the opening hole was a step in the right direction but his even par round of 71 was swamped by a host of players late, Scott Parel’s 8-under 63 carrying him to a two-stroke victory.

“It’s all about controlling yourself,” Leaney said prior to the final round.

“I can’t control what anyone else does. And regardless of who’s behind me… I know that someone is going to go out and shoot a low score, so you can’t just hold on to what you’ve got.”

Forced to return to Q School in December despite three top-10s in his rookie season last year, Leaney opened his 2020 campaign with a top 10 at the inaugural Morocco Champions event, his tie for fifth this week his best finish in senior company.

Three sub-70 rounds saw Rod Pampling finish in a tie for 17th with the only other Australian in the field David McKenzie closing with his best round of the week – 2-under 69 – to be tied for 67th.

As his brother experienced the highs and lows of a playoff loss at the Queensland PGA Championship on Sunday, Jamie Arnold also endured an up-and-down week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic.

One shot off the lead following an opening round of 6-under 66, Arnold fell back in the pack with a 72 in the second round only to rocket back into the top-15 through three rounds courtesy of a 7-under 65 that featured an eagle and six birdies.

Even par through nine holes, back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 kept Arnold in the hunt for a high finish but a bogey-bogey finish resulted in a fall to a tie for 32nd, three shots to the better of the next best Aussie Ryan Ruffels in a tie for 51st.

Champions Tour

Chubb Classic

The Classics @ Lely Resort, Naples, Florida

T5 Stephen Leaney 65-65-71—201 $US66,133

T17 Rod Pampling 69-67-69—205 $21,947

T67 David McKenzie 74-75-69—218 $1,568

Korn Ferry Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

Lakewood National GC, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

T32 Jamie Arnold 66-72-65-71—274 $US3,690

T51 Ryan Ruffels 71-67-69-70—277 $2,568

MC Curtis Luck 72-68—140

MC Steven Alker 75-68—143

MC Brett Coletta 71-73—144

MC Brett Drewitt 73-71—144

MC Steven Bowditch 76-77—153

Challenge Tour

Dimension Data Pro-Am

Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa

T8 Daniel Hillier 65-68-71-71—275 €7,382

​MC Deyen Lawson 69-71-76—216