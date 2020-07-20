Aussies Abroad: July 20

A host of Australians young and old teed it up for a second straight week in Texas as the Korn Ferry Tour moved to the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

A 69-68 weekend lifted Ryan Ruffels to his best result on the US’s development circuit since February, helping him climb inside the top 50 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

The European Tour and secondary Challenge Tour joined forces again in Austria this week and Australia’s lone Professional Deyen Lawson flew the flag once more.

The former Curlewis Golf Club PGA Trainee rocketed out of the blocks on Thursday, an opening 63 enough for a share of the first-round lead.

If not for a triple-bogey on the 71st hole resulting in T18 finish, Lawson would have notched his first top 10 since last year’s Australian Open.

On the PGA TOUR, Muirfield Village hosted the world’s best for the second straight week and ‘Jack’s Place’ proved to be a stern test.

Some back nine drama on Sunday didn’t prevent Jon Rahm from sealing his fourth PGA TOUR victory in four years and claiming the World No.1 ranking for the first time.

But if it weren’t for the runaway Spaniard, Jason Day would have been in the thick of things after another brilliant performance in his adopted home of Ohio.

The Queenslander backed up last week’s T7 with a gritty T4 finish at Muirfield Village, where he is a member, while continuing to battle lingering back issues.

For racking up back-to-back top 10s for the first time since February 2019, we’re elated to hand Day back-to-back #AussieOfTheWeek titles!

PGA TOUR

Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village GC, Ohio

Won by Jon Rahm at -9 by three shots

T4 – Jason Day, -4, 73-66-72-73

T40 – Marc Leishman, +6, 72-75-71-76

T68 – Cameron Smith, +13, 74-72-76-79

MC – Jason Scrivener, +8, 74-78

WD – Danny Lee

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC San Antonio Championship

TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course, Texas

Won by Davis Riley at -16 by two shots

T18 – Ryan Ruffels, -8, 71-72-69-68

T40 – Harrison Endycott, -4, 70-72-69-73

MC – Steven Bowditch, +2, 75-71

MC – Jamie Arnold, +3, 72-75

MC – Rhein Gibson, +4, 70-78

MC – Robert Allenby, +5, 75-74

MC – Brett Drewitt, +6, 74-76

MC – Brett Coletta, +6, 74-76

MC – Curtis Luck, +9, 76-77

European Tour

Euram Bank Open

GC Adamstal, Austria

Won by Joel Stalter at -14 by two shots

T18 – Deyen Lawson, -6, 63-69-72-70