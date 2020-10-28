Aussies Abroad: Jones chasing 100 in Bermuda

A second PGA Tour title and a spot back inside the Top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings go on the line when Matt Jones heads a list of five Australians who will contest this week’s Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

The idyllic locale was not enough to lure any of the Aussies preparing for The Masters in two weeks’ time but for those who have made the trip there is a golden opportunity to secure their immediate playing futures.

It’s been six years since Jones chipped in to defeat Matt Kuchar for the 2014 Shell Houston Open crown but his consistent play has seen him qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs the past two years.

Currently 101st in the FedEx Cup and 109th in the world rankings, the two-time Australian Open champion is out in the first group of the tournament at 9.35pm AEDT Thursday alongside three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington and 2011 US Amateur champion Kelly Kraft.

A top-10 finish at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has Cameron Percy well positioned early in the season at 53rd in the FedEx Cup standings, a chance to again display his mastery in the Bermuda winds and improve on that further.

The other Aussies in the field are John Senden, Aaron Baddeley and Rhein Gibson along with Kiwi Tim Wilkinson.

The European Tour breaks new ground this week with the inaugural Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, Cyprus becoming the 50th nation to host a European Tour event.

South Australian Wade Ormsby has returned to Australia and begun his two-week stint in quarantine, leaving just Maverick Antcliff and Jason Scrivener to chase glory in what is also a spectacular setting.

Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie and Rod Pampling are teeing it up in the first TimberTech Championship on the Champions Tour and Robyn Choi, Stephanie Na and Hira Naveed are at the famed Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina to contest the Carolina Golf Classic.

Round 1 tee times (AEDT)

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship

Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

9.35pm Matt Jones, Padraig Harrington, Kelly Kraft

9.55pm John Senden, Camilo Villegas, Peter Uihlein

10.35pm Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Arjun Atwal

2.25am Tim Wilkinson, Cameron Percy, Josh Teater

3.35am Rhein Gibson, Roger Sloan, Eric Dugas



Defending champion: Brendon Todd

Top Aussie prediction: Cameron Percy

TV times: Live 3am-6am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

4.35pm Michael Campbell, David Drysdale, Julian Suri

6.05pm Maverick Antcliff, Niklas Lemke, Jamie Donaldson

7.10pm Jason Scrivener, David Horsey, Lorenzo Gagli

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Top Aussie prediction: Maverick Antcliff

TV times: Live 8.30pm-1.30am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1.30am Saturday; Live 8.30pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Champions Tour

TimberTech Championship

The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Florida

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling



Defending champion: Inaugural event

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV times: Live 6am-8.30am Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Symetra Tour

Carolina Golf Classic

Pinehurst No.9, Pinehurst, North Carolina

11.03pm Robyn Choi, Julie Aime, Samantha Wagner

11.25pm Hira Naveed, Casey Danielson, Vicky Hurst

12.42am Stephanie Na, Katelyn Dambaugh, Cindy Ha

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Top Aussie prediction: Robyn Choi