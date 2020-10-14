Aussies Abroad: Hend’s reprieve ahead of Scottish Championship

Perhaps it was because it is a new event. Perhaps it’s a by-product of life in the bubble.

Either way, Scott Hend’s top-10 at last week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth saved the Queenslander from the embarrassment of having to miss this week’s Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews just 10 minutes from the Home of Golf.

His first top-10 finish anywhere since his victory at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last March, Hend fired a 4-under 68 in the final round at Wentworth to climb into a tie for 10th, his birdie at the 72nd hole earning automatic entry into the Scottish Championship.

Finally content with the performance of his driver, Hend climbed 72 places in the Official World Golf Rankings and – provided he can cope with the freezing Scottish temperatures – can build on his current Race to Dubai position of 79th, up 37 on a week ago.

Other Australians taking part in the Scottish Championship are Wade Ormsby, Min Woo Lee, Jake McLeod and Zach Murray along with Kiwi legend Michael Campbell.

Unable to be played in Korea due to COVID-19, the PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup has shifted to the ultra-exclusive Shadow Creek, a Tom Fazio design built without limitations, a personal playground for the rich and famous frequenting the Glitter Strip.

The site of The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018, Shadow Creek will this week host three Aussies among the 78-man field, Cameron Smith, 2017 runner-up Marc Leishman and Jason Day. New Zealand’s Danny Lee – like Leishman, a runner-up to Justin Thomas in 2019 – will also tee it up.

Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling are confirmed starters at the Champions Tour’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic and Robyn Choi and Stephanie Na will fly the Aussie flag at the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Florida on the secondary Symetra Tour.

Round 1 tee times (AEDT)

PGA TOUR

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada

3.56am* Cameron Smith, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter

4.07am Marc Leishman, Andrew Landry, Jordan Spieth

4.18am Jason Day, Brendon Todd, Louis Oosthuizen

4.51am Danny Lee, Robby Shelton, Jeongwoo Ham

Defending champion: Justin Thomas

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Cameron Smith

TV schedule: Live 8am-11.07am Friday; Live 8am-11.06am Saturday; Live 8am-11.10am Sunday; Live 8am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

Scottish Championship

Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

6.40pm Michael Campbell, Garrick Porteous, Alexander Levy

6.40pm* Wade Ormsby, David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson

7.20pm Jake McLeod, Adrian Meronk, Dave Coupland

10.35pm Scott Hend, Richie Ramsay, Paul Waring

10.45pm Min Woo Lee, David Law, Nicolai Hojgaard

10.55pm Zach Murray, Dale Whitnell, Lars Van Meijel

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

TV schedule: Live 10.30pm-3.30am Thursday; Live 10.30pm-3.37am Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 11pm-3.30am Saturday; Live 10pm-2.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505

Champions Tour

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Country Club of Virginia (James River Cse), Richmond, Virginia

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephen Leaney

TV schedule: Live 6am-8am Saturday, Sunday; Live 5.30am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503

Symetra Tour

Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida

11.55pm* Stephanie Na, Isi Gabsa, Dewi Weber

12.50am* Robyn Choi, Laetitia Beck, Amanda Doherty

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Robyn Choi