Aussies Abroad: Eagle-eye Davis top-10 at Honda Classic

It sank the hopes of some yet an eagle at the par-5 18th hole at PGA National has propelled Cameron Davis to a top-10 finish at The Honda Classic in Florida.

One of the International team’s best performers at last December’s Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Sungjae Im benefited from late stumbles from Tommy Fleetwood and Brendan Steele to claim his first PGA TOUR title with Davis four shots further back in a tie for eighth.

It is Davis’s second top-10 finish of 2020 and culminated in spectacular fashion.

With the great Jack Nicklaus in the TV commentary tower, Davis holed his pitch shot from 31 yards to eagle the 72nd hole and a final round of 2-under 68, a result that is projected to move him up to 80th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Tied for 14th entering the final round, Davis showed he was dialed in with a wedge to tap-in range for birdie at the par-4 first and picked up two further shots with birdies at three and four but at an exacting golf course gave two back at five and seven to make the turn at 1-under for the day.

A bogey at the start of the ‘Bear Trap’ – the par-3 15th – saw Davis fall back to even par on his round until his incredible finish where he claimed the only eagle of the final round at 18.

Kiwi Danny Lee and Matt Jones both made positive progress on Sunday with rounds of 70 and 71 respectively but finished well down the leaderboard in a tie for 47th.

In somewhat familiar territory Harrison Endycott recorded his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour with a top-25 result at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in Guanajuato.

After two years on the PGA TOUR-Latinoamerica tour, Endycott has partial status on the US secondary tour in 2020 and has been making steady progress, making the cut in each of his three events to date and finishing tied for 24th in Mexico.

Sitting just outside the top 10 going into the fourth and final round, Endycott made the turn in 2-under to stay within reach of the leaders but faltered with a double-bogey at 10, two further birdies and two bogeys adding up to an even-par round of 72.

Veteran Mark Hensby recorded his best finish in the US since June 2017 with a tie for 29th, the foundation of which was a stunning opening round of 6-under 66 that included birdies at six of his first eight holes of the tournament.

It was a challenging week for the Aussie contingent in Europe as Maverick Antcliff’s tie for 47th was the pick at the Oman Open, Queenslander Scott Hend the only other Australian to feature in all four rounds.

PGA TOUR

The Honda Classic

PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

T8 Cameron Davis 70-67-73-68—278 $US204,750

T47 Danny Lee 70-73-73-70—286 $18,573

T47 Matt Jones 70-73-72-71—286 $18,573

T61 Cameron Percy 69-74-74-73—290 $15,470

MC Tim Wilkinson 69-81—150

MC Greg Chalmers 75-77—152

Korn Ferry Tour

El Bosque Mexico Championship

El Bosque Country Club, Guanajuato, Mexico

T24 Harrison Endycott 72-68-70-72—282 $US5,600

T29 Mark Hensby 66-70-74-73—283 $4,341

MC Brett Drewitt 74-73—147

MC Steven Bowditch 74-74—148

Oman Open

Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

T43 Maverick Antcliff 72-71-72-70—285 €8,431

T67 Scott Hend 70-72-72-77—291 €3,113

MC Jason Scrivener 73-72—145

MC Jake McLeod 73-73—146

MC Travis Smyth 71-75—146

MC Min Woo Lee 77-76—153