Aussies Abroad: Drewitt top-10 again on Korn Ferry Tour

New South Welshman Brett Drewitt has moved inside the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist after finishing tied for sixth at the Country Club de Bogota Championship in Colombia.

Top 10 a week ago in Panama, Drewitt took that momentum with him to Bogota where he opened up with a 7-under 64 and followed it up with three further sub-70 rounds to finish just outside the top five and five shots behind the winner, Chileâ€™s Mito Pereira, who eagled the 72nd hole to win by two strokes.

Trailing the 54-hole leader by five shots heading into the final round, Drewitt made up some ground with a front nine of 2-under 33 and was keeping pace with the frontrunners when he added a third birdie at the par-5 10th.

But as he did on day one, Drewitt found pars hard to come by on the back nine, trading three bogeys with three further birdies to sign for a 3-under 68 and a second straight top-10 finish, his 21 total birdies tied for third for most by any player for the week.

Although very early in the Korn Ferry Tour season, Drewittâ€™s tie for sixth moves him up 15 places on the Order of Merit to 17th, the top 25 at the end of the regular season earning PGA TOUR cards in 2021.

Fellow New South Welshman Jamie Arnold produced six birdies and just the lone bogey in his final round to move up to a tie for 12th with Harrison Endycott the only other Australian to play all four rounds, finishing in a tie for 45th.

Deyen Lawson was in position to push for a strong result on the Challenge Tour but was one of a host of players to struggle in a brutally difficult final round at the RAM Cape Town Open in South Africa.

Tied for 20th through three rounds, Lawsonâ€™s struggles began with consecutive bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes and he was unable to swing momentum back the other way, a 9-over 81 resulting in a fall of 46 spots down the leaderboard and a tie for 66th.

Korn Ferry Tour

Country Club de Bogota Championship

Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia

T6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brett DrewittÂ Â Â Â 64-69-67-68â€”268Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $US22,400

T12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Jamie ArnoldÂ Â Â Â Â 68-68-68-66â€”270Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $13,912

T45Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Harrison EndycottÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 67-70-72-68â€”277Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $3,138

MCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ryan RuffelsÂ Â Â Â Â Â 68-70â€”138

MCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Nick VokeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 72-67â€”139

MCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Curtis LuckÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 72-68â€”140

MCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Steven AlkerÂ Â Â Â Â 71-72â€”143

MCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Steven BowditchÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 77-75â€”152

Challenge Tour

RAM Cape Town Open

Royal Cape GC, Cape Town, South Africa

T66 Deyen Lawson 70-69-71-81â€”291 â‚¬842