Aussies Abroad: Coletta continues upward trend

Victorian Brett Coletta has continued his surge up the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist despite a disappointing end to his week at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons Course in Texas.

Top-20 in each of his past two starts, Coletta entered the final round tied for fourth and in position to register his first top-five finish in close to a year.

A birdie at the par-4 third hole was a nice way to get into his round but a wayward tee shot and subsequent drop in the native area adjacent to the fairway contributed to a double-bogey that halted his progress.

The 24-year-old hit back with a birdie at the par-5 12th but was unable to pick up further shots on the way in, his even-par 72 resulting in a fall of 19 spots to a tie for 23rd, the best of the Aussie contingent.

Coletta’s continued good form saw him rise a further 18 spots on the moneylist to 78th, just outside the top 75 who qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

West Australian Curtis Luck finished a shot back of Coletta in a tie for 27th with Harrison Endycott rising 16 spots on the leaderboard in the final round courtesy of a 5-under 67.

Jason Day recorded just his second top-10 finish in more than 12 months as he finished in a tie for seventh at the PGA TOUR’s Workday Charity Open while Deyen Lawson made a strong return to competition at the European Tour’s Austrian Open.

Playing in the second group out in the European Tour’s resumption post the COVID-19 suspension, Lawson had two double-bogeys as he rid of himself of the rust in a 1-over 73 in the opening round before ensuring his place on the weekend with seven birdies in a 5-under 67 in round two.

Despite starting the third round with an eagle at the par-5 first Lawson struggled to a 2-over 74 before rounding out the week with a 1-under 71 that began with 13 straight pars as he finished tied for 31st.

PGA TOUR

Workday Charity Open

Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

Winner Collin Morikawa 65-66-72-66—269 $US1.116m

T7 Jason Day 69-71-70-67—277 $169,393

T14 Matt Jones 69-72-67-70—278 $113,150

T31 Tim Wilkinson 68-72-72-70—282 $37,898

MC Cameron Davis 73-71—144

MC Aaron Baddeley 74-73—147

MC Danny Lee 76-72—148

MC Marc Leishman 72-77—149

WD Cameron Percy 76-38—114

European Tour

Austrian Open

Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria

Winner Marc Warren 66-69-70-70—275 €76,823

T31 Deyen Lawson 73-67-74-71—285 €3,750

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

TPC San Antonio (Canyons), San Antonio, Texas

Winner David Lipsky 69-66-62-66—263 $US108,000

T23 Brett Coletta 70-65-67-72—274 $5,674

T27 Curtis Luck 70-67-68-70—275 $4,545

T31 Harrison Endycott 70-70-69-67—276 $3,436

T46 Ryan Ruffels 67-73-70-68—278 $2,641

MC Brett Drewitt 72-72—144

MC Robert Allenby 71-75—146

MC Steven Bowditch 81-70—151