Aussies Abroad: Coletta continues upward trend


Victorian Brett Coletta has continued his surge up the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist despite a disappointing end to his week at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons Course in Texas.

Top-20 in each of his past two starts, Coletta entered the final round tied for fourth and in position to register his first top-five finish in close to a year.

A birdie at the par-4 third hole was a nice way to get into his round but a wayward tee shot and subsequent drop in the native area adjacent to the fairway contributed to a double-bogey that halted his progress.

The 24-year-old hit back with a birdie at the par-5 12th but was unable to pick up further shots on the way in, his even-par 72 resulting in a fall of 19 spots to a tie for 23rd, the best of the Aussie contingent.

Coletta’s continued good form saw him rise a further 18 spots on the moneylist to 78th, just outside the top 75 who qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

West Australian Curtis Luck finished a shot back of Coletta in a tie for 27th with Harrison Endycott rising 16 spots on the leaderboard in the final round courtesy of a 5-under 67.

Jason Day recorded just his second top-10 finish in more than 12 months as he finished in a tie for seventh at the PGA TOUR’s Workday Charity Open while Deyen Lawson made a strong return to competition at the European Tour’s Austrian Open.

Blame game: Day’s positive attitude pays off

Playing in the second group out in the European Tour’s resumption post the COVID-19 suspension, Lawson had two double-bogeys as he rid of himself of the rust in a 1-over 73 in the opening round before ensuring his place on the weekend with seven birdies in a 5-under 67 in round two.

Despite starting the third round with an eagle at the par-5 first Lawson struggled to a 2-over 74 before rounding out the week with a 1-under 71 that began with 13 straight pars as he finished tied for 31st.

PGA TOUR
Workday Charity Open
Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio
Winner  Collin Morikawa               65-66-72-66—269            $US1.116m
T7           Jason Day            69-71-70-67—277            $169,393
T14        Matt Jones          69-72-67-70—278            $113,150
T31        Tim Wilkinson     68-72-72-70—282            $37,898
MC         Cameron Davis   73-71—144
MC         Aaron Baddeley 74-73—147
MC         Danny Lee           76-72—148
MC         Marc Leishman  72-77—149
WD        Cameron Percy  76-38—114

European Tour
Austrian Open
Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Austria
Winner  Marc Warren      66-69-70-70—275            €76,823
T31        Deyen Lawson    73-67-74-71—285            €3,750

Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons
TPC San Antonio (Canyons), San Antonio, Texas
Winner  David Lipsky        69-66-62-66—263            $US108,000
T23        Brett Coletta      70-65-67-72—274            $5,674
T27        Curtis Luck          70-67-68-70—275            $4,545
T31        Harrison Endycott            70-70-69-67—276            $3,436
T46        Ryan Ruffels       67-73-70-68—278            $2,641
MC         Brett Drewitt      72-72—144
MC         Robert Allenby   71-75—146
MC         Steven Bowditch               81-70—151


