Aussies Abroad: 7 September

For the second time in three weeks we saw an Aussie claim their first Korn Ferry Tour win, while two of our own were brilliant on the Symetra Tour.

It was a sensational week for our Australians on the US’s secondary women’s tour, the Symetra Tour, with Queenslander Robyn Choi coming within a whisker of a maiden pro win.

Choi finished just one back of winner Kim Kaufman, while Pepperdine University graduate Hira Naveed cracked the top 10 in an equally strong performance by the West Australian.

But for the second time in three weeks, Australia gets to celebrate one of our own claiming their first Korn Ferry Tour title.

New South Welshman Brett Drewitt earned his second pro win in Illinois, having debuted on the US’s development circuit way back in 2015.

But 116 starts later, the 29-year-old rattled off four birdies in seven holes in the middle of his final round to leap into the lead and he never looked back.

So to another Australian joining our already incredible honour roll of 2020 champions, here’s to #AussieOfTheWeek Brett Drewitt!

KORN FERRY TOUR

Lincoln Land Championship

Panther Creek CC, Illinois

Won by Brett Drewitt at -19 by one shot

1 – Brett Drewitt, -19, 67-62-68-68

T22 – Jamie Arnold, -11, 72-66-64-71

MC – Curtis Luck, -2, 68-72

MC – Steven Alker, +2, 72-72

MC – Nick Voke, +5, 76-71

SYMETRA TOUR

Four Winds Invitational

Blackthorn GC, Indiana

Won by Kim Kaufman at -11 by one shot

2 – Robyn Choi, -10, 69-70-67

T6 – Hira Naveed, -4, 69-70-73

T50 – Julienne Soo, +5, 75-74-72

MC – Steph Na, +6, 78-72

PGA TOUR – Through three rounds

Tour Championship

East Lake GC, Atlanta, Georgia

Dustin Johnson leads by five shots with one round to play

T24 – Cam Smith, -1, 68-68-73

T28 – Marc Leishman, +3, 66-75-73

EUROPEAN TOUR

Andalucia Masters

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

Won by John Catlin at +2 by one shot

T31 – Wade Ormsby, +11, 74-76-75-70

T57 – Jake McLeod, +15, 71-73-78-77

MC – Jason Scrivener, +9, 79-72

MC – Maverick Antcliff, +11, 80-73

MC – Zach Murray, +15, 77-80

MC – Michael Campbell, +25, 82-85