Aussies Abroad: 5 October

Australians finished in the top ten on all five major tours this weekend in a brilliant effort around the globe.

There was excitement all over the globe this weekend, with Australians cracking the top 10 on all five tours.

An outrageous Saturday 63 thrust Sydney’s Cam Davis into the final group on Sunday at a PGA TOUR event for the first time and while the 2017 Australian Open champion couldn’t reel in Sergio Garcia, Davis notched his third top 10 on the PGA TOUR for 2020.

Katherine Kirk matched that feat on the LPGA Tour, the consistent Queenslander recording her third top 10 in consecutive weeks.

Tied-seventh finishes in Arkansas and at the year’s second major, the ANA Inspiration, were followed with a T10 result in New Jersey as Kirk hits this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in top form.

Young gun Brett Coletta stormed out of the blocks with a pair of opening 66s to eventually crack the podium on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Victorian ending a run of five straight missed cuts in outstanding fashion.

Only Robyn Choi started faster than Coletta, the fellow rising star opening with a 9-under 63 on the women’s secondary circuit in the US to rocket to the first-round lead.

The 22-year-old ground out a T5 finish to compliment a four-event stretch coming in to this week where she’s finished T11, T9, runner-up and T25.

There’s hardly been a tighter race for #AussieOfTheWeek but we could look no further than the brilliant effort of Lucas Herbert in brutal conditions on the European Tour.

The 2020 Dubai Desert Classic champion bounced back from a 79 on Saturday in some of the toughest weather of the year to rattle off a Sunday 65 – with six birdies in his first 10 holes – to hit the front on Sunday before settling for a share of fourth.

So for backing up last week’s T7 and notching his fourth top 10 of the year, congratulations to Lucas Herbert!

EUROPEAN TOUR

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland

Won by Aaron Rai (ENG) at -11 in a playoff over Tommy Fleetwood

T4 – Lucas Herbert, -9, 66-65-79-65

T19 – Wade Ormsby, -5, 66-70-70-73

T30 – Min Woo Lee, -3, 66-74-72-69

T36 – Maverick Antcliff, -2, 69-70-75-68

T59 – Scott Hend, +3, 71-70-77-69

MC – Jason Scrivener, +8, 75-75

KORN FERRY TOUR

Savannah Golf Championship

Deer Creek GC, Georgia

Won by Evan Harmerling (USA) at -21 in a playoff over Kevin Dougherty

T3 – Brett Coletta, -19, 66-66-69-68

T22 – Brett Drewitt, -14, 71-67-68-68

T28 – Curtis Luck, -13, 67-65-73-70

T66 – Ryan Ruffels, -6, 65-69-72-76

MC – Harrison Endycott, -4, 70-70

MC – Jamie Arnold, -3, 70-71

SYMETRA TOUR

Symetra Classic

LPGA International, Dayton Beach, Florida

Won by Peiyun Chien (TPE) at -14, by one shot

T5 – Robyn Choi, -9, 63-69-75

T17 – Hira Naveed, -6, 73-68-69

MC – Steph Na, +1, 72-73

MC – Julienne Soo, +6, 73-77

PGA TOUR

Sanderson Farms Championship

Corales Golf Club, Dominican Republic

Won by Sergio Garcia (ESP) at -19 by one shot

T6 – Cameron Davis, -14, 66-73-63-72

T59 – Cam Percy, -1, 69-70-74-74

MC – Aaron Baddeley, -2, 71-71

MC – Matt Jones, -1, 73-70

MC – Greg Chalmers, +4, 72-76

LPGA TOUR

Shoprite LPGA Classic

Seaview, Bay Course, New Jersey

Won by Mel Reid (ENG) at -19 by two shots

T10 – Katherine Kirk, -10, 66-69-70-69

T18 – Minjee Lee, -8, 70-69-70-67

T66 – Hannah Green, +3, 73-69-70-75

MC – Sarah Kemp, +1, 70-73

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +1, 67-76

MC – Su Oh, +2, 72-72