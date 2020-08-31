Aussies Abroad: 31 August

A West Australian battled hard this week on the European Tour, while a rising star and a seasoned pro led the way for our Aussie women.

It was a mad dash back across the Atlantic for many of our Aussie women this week and Katherine Kirk handled the change in scenery best.

A closing 66 helped her to a T7 result, the Queenslander’s first top 10 since last year’s ISPS HANDA Vic Open.

Further north, only Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith will progress to the PGA TOUR’s season-ending Tour Championship after a brutal test at the BMW Championship.

That means the 2019-20 FedExCup seasons of Adam Scott and Jason Day have come to a close, though there’s still plenty of meaningful golf to be played this calendar year.

In Europe, it was another West Australian flying the flag as Min Woo Lee finished T11 in the UK to climb to 24th on the Race To Dubai rankings.

That marks Lee’s fifth top 15 finish – including a win – in what has been a brilliant first full European Tour season.

But our latest #AussieOfTheWeek came from central Europe, as rising star Steph Kyriacou cracked the top five on the Ladies European Tour in just her fourth start as a professional.

So to last week’s sensational major debut and this week’s first big pay cheque, we say congratulations to Steph Kyriacou!

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

Czech Ladies Open

Golf Club Beroun, Czech Republic

Won by Emily Pedersen at -17 by four shots

5 – Steph Kyriacou, -10, 69-71-66

T35 – Whitney Hillier, -2, 72-70-72

MC – Amy Walsh, +12, 76-80

LPGA TOUR

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Pinnacle CC, Arkansas

Won by Austin Ernst at -20 by two shots

T7 – Katherine Kirk, -14, 65-68-66

T28 – Minjee Lee, -9, 68-70-65

T28 – Lydia Ko, -9, 71-67-66

T71 – Sarah Kemp, -3, 69-71-70

MC – Su Oh, -1, 70-71

MC – Hannah Green, E, 72-70

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +1, 71-72

PGA TOUR

BMW Championship

Olympia Fields CC, Illinois

Won by Jon Rahm (-4) in a playoff over Dustin Johnson

T20 – Cam Smith, +5, 75-73-68-69

T25 – Adam Scott, +6, 72-69-70-75

T33 – Danny Lee, +7, 73-72-74-68

64 – Jason Day, +14, 76-74-76-68

69 – Marc Leishman, +30, 70-78-79-73

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA UK Championship

The Belfry, England

Won by Rasmus Hojgaard (-14) in a playoff over Justin Walters

T11 – Min Woo Lee, -9, 71-71-68-69

T25 – Wade Ormsby, -4, 68-74-73-69

T28 – Ryan Fox, -3, 71-67-73-74

T31 – Jake McLeod, -2, 71-71-79-65

MC – Maverick Antcliff, +4, 78-70

MC – Zach Murray, +5, 71-78

MC – Scott Hend, +15, 75-84

KORN FERRY TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Victoria National GC, Indiana

Won by Brandon Wu at -18 by one shot

T42 – Harrison Endycott, -6, 70-73-69-70

MC – Jamie Arnold, E, 72-72

MC – Brett Coletta, +1, 72-73

MC – Ryan Ruffels, +1, 72-73

MC – Brett Drewitt, +4, 72-76

MC – Nick Voke, +9, 75-78

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National

Ozarks National Golf Couse, Missouri

Won by Phil Mickelson at -22 by four shots

T11 – Rod Pampling, -12, 64-65-72

T20 – David McKenzie, -9, 62-70-72

T49 – Stephen Leaney, -4, 70-69-70