Aussies Abroad: 3 August

More pro golf around the world can mean only one thing: more Aussies at the tops of leaderboards!

The long awaited return of top flight women’s professional golf was a sweet one for Australia’s no.1 ranked player, as Minjee Lee made the podium at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Next week’s first major of the year couldn’t come at a better time for Jason Day.

The former World No.1 racked up a third straight top 10 on the PGA TOUR, at a stacked World Golf Championships event, no less, on his way to the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

But #AussieOfTheWeek goes to an Aussie who put up a brave fight on Sunday on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chasing his first pro win, Ryan Ruffels came up just one stroke short in Nebraska, but his brilliant charge to the game’s top tour continues and that maiden victory won’t be far away!

LPGA TOUR

LPGA Tour Drive on Championship

Inverness Club, Ohio

Won by Danielle Kang at -7 by one shot

3 – Minjee Lee, -4, 69-73-70

T28 – Sarah Kemp, +4, 73-75-72

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +7, 79-72

MC – Katherine Kirk, +8, 77-75

World Golf Championships

FedEx St. Jude Classic

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Won by Justin Thomas at -13 by three shots

T6 – Jason Day, -9, 68-67-69-67

T49 – Lucas Herbert, E, 71-73-69-67

T52 – Marc Leishman, +1, 70-69-69-73

T59 – Cam Smith, +3, 72-72-71-68

T59 – Matt Jones, +3, 71-72-69-71

PGA TOUR

Barracuda Championship

Tahoe Mountain Club, (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California

Won by Richy Werenski at +39

T25 – Cameron Percy, +25, 10-8-3-4

T32 – Cameron Davis, +23, 8-5-3-7

T41 – Tim Wilkinson, +20, 3-8-5-4

60 – Rhein Gibson, +13, 5-5-E-3

MC – John Senden, +5, -1-6

MC – Aaron Baddeley, -6, -4–2

MC – Greg Chalmers, -13, -7–6

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Club at Indian Creek, Nebraska

Won by Seth Reeves at -11 by one shot

T2 – Ryan Ruffels, -10, 66-70-65-73

T2 – Nick Voke, -10, 70-66-71-67

T33 – Jamie Arnold, -3, 70-71-68-72

T44 – Steven Alker, -1, 66-74-69-74

T63 – Brett Drewitt, +6, 70-72-74-74

WD – Mark Hensby, E, 73

WD – Brett Coletta, E, 83

European Tour

Hero Open

Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & CC, Birmingham

Won by Sam Horsfield at -18 by one shot

T15 – Ryan Fox, -10, 70-72-68-68

T47 – Jason Scrivener, -5, 69-69-71-74

67 – Maverick Antcliff, E, 72-70-73-73

70 – Michael Campbell, +4, 71-71-73-77

MC – Min Woo Lee, +2, 73-73

MC – Jake McLeod, +2, 74-72

MC – Scott Hend, +8, 73-79

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Michigan

Won by Jim Furyk at -14 by two shots

T4 – Rod Pampling, -11, 68-69-68

T52 – David McKenzie, -1, 70-71-74

T58 – Stephen Leaney, E, 70-72-74