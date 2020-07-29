Aussies Abroad: 28 Aussies chasing glory on six tours

The first World Golf Championships event since lockdown. The resumption of both the Champions Tour and LPGA Tour. The continuing abridged seasons of the PGA TOUR, European Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

Golf’s back baby and the Aussies are everywhere.

In a year in which we wondered what golf could possibly be played as the world grapples with how to cope with coronavirus, six separate professional events on the game’s largest tours is a sight for sore eyes.

Although 2011 champion Adam Scott has decided to wait an extra week to make his return at the US PGA Championship next week, five Aussies are teeing it up in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Tennessee.

Among them is Omega Dubai Desert Classic champion and world No.73 Lucas Herbert who is making his second appearance in a WGC event this year having finished tied for 58th at the Mexico Championship.

With the European Tour resuming last week, Herbert had to choose whether he headed to the UK or the US, his place in the field for the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park making it something of a no-brainer.

While a number of Aussie golfers have become accustomed to post-COVID tournament conditions, this week will represent a new experience for our ladies and over-50s.

With Hannah Green a notable absentee, there are four Australians lining up in the LPGA Tour’s Drive-on Championship in Ohio while on the Champions Tour Stephen Leaney, Peter Lonard and David McKenzie all return at The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

Round 1 tee times AEST

World Golf Championships

FedEx St Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

*2am Matt Jones, Andrew Landry, Sebastian Soderberg

2.20am Lucas Herbert, Corey Conners, Kevin Streelman

2.50am Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen

3.20am Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Victor Perez

3.30am* Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

Past Aussie winners: Craig Parry (2002), Adam Scott (2011)

Top Aussie prediction: Marc Leishman

TV schedule: Exclusive to GolfTV

European Tour

Hero Open

Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club, Birmingham, England

5.55pm Scott Hend, Benjamin Hebert, Nicolas Colsaerts

6.05pm Michael Campbell, Graeme Storm, Jamie Donaldson

7.20pm Ryan Fox, Sam Horsfield, Louis de Jager

8pm Jason Scrivener, James Morrison, Johannes Veerman

9.45pm Min Woo Lee, Mikko Korhonen, Ross Fisher

10.40pm Maverick Antcliff, Wil Besseling, Daan Huizing

11.20pm Jake McLeod, Ricardo Santos, Sean Crocker

Defending champion: Darren Clarke (2002)

Past Aussie winners: Robert Allenby (1996), Peter O’Malley (2001)

Top Aussie prediction: Min Woo Lee

TV schedule: Live 9pm-11pm Thursday, 12am-3am Friday; 9pm-11pm Friday, 12am-3am Saturday; 9.30pm-2am Sunday; 9pm-1.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

PGA TOUR

Barracuda Championship

Tahoe Mountain Club, (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California

12.11am Cameron Davis, Johnson Wagner, Arjun Atwal

12.22am* Cameron Percy, Richy Werenski, Sam Saunders

12.55am Aaron Baddeley, Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor

5.11am* Tim Wilkinson, John Merrick, Patrick Rodgers

5.33am* Greg Chalmers, Martin Trainer, Ted Potter Jr

5.55am* John Senden, David Hearn, Alex Noren

6.50am* Rhein Gibson, Chris Couch, Derek Bayley

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa

Past Aussie winners: Geoff Ogilvy (2014), Greg Chalmers (2016)

Top Aussie prediction: Cameron Davis

TV schedule: Live 9am-11.30am Friday; Live 9am-11.30am Saturday; Live 9am-12pm Sunday; 9am-12pm Monday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

Drive-on Championship

Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

Aussies in the field: Minjee Lee, Sarah Kemp, Sarah Jane Smith, Katherine Kirk

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 11pm-1.30am Friday; Live 6.30am-9am Sunday; Live 7am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

9.50pm Jamie Arnold, Marcelo Rozo, Carl Yuan

10.01pm* Steven Alker, Chase Wright, Eric Axley

10.45pm Brett Coletta, Scott Gutschewski, George Cunningham

11.40pm Nick Voke, JT Griffin, Ryan Siegler

3.20am* Mark Hensby, Lee Hodges, Grant Hirschman

4.48am* Ryan Ruffels, Michael Arnaud, Zach Cabra

4.59am* Brett Drewitt, Matt Ryan, Stuart Macdonald

Defending champion: Kristoffer Ventura

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Jamie Arnold

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: 3.30pm-5pm Saturday; Live 4am-6.30am Sunday; Live 5am-7am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

* Starting from 10th tee