Aussies Abroad: 27 July

The European Tour was back in full flight this weekend with a handful of our pros heading to work in Newcastle.

Western Australia’s Jason Scrivener led the way as he cracked the top 30 for third time on the European Tour in 2020 but it was New Zealand’s Ryan Fox that made the biggest impression upon his return to the UK.

Following back-to-back rounds of -4, an even-par third round threatened to push the Kiwi down the leaderboard but a fourth round response earned the 2019 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year his second top 10 finish for 2020.

The LPGA’s secondary circuit, the Symetra Tour, headed to Michigan to mark the return of women’s professional golf following the layoff.

Aussie duo Steph Na and newly-minted pro Julienne Soo both finished T42 as they resume their charges at a 2021 LPGA Tour card.

Also in the US, the Korn Ferry Tour moved to Missouri but only New South Welshman Jamie Arnold could make the weekend’s action on the back of an opening 65.

But our #AussieOfTheWeek came from the world’s biggest tour as Sydneysider Cam Davis ground out a brilliant week to finish T12.

Davis was one of eight to players to break 70 for all four rounds, the Monash CC member achieving that feat for the third time in his PGA TOUR career.

Hitting 83 per cent of greens in regulation and finding 86 per cent of fairways off the tee, Davis was at his best and left us no option but to award him another #AussieOfTheWeek honour!

PGA TOUR

3M Tournament

TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota

Won by Michael Thompson at -19 by two strokes

T12 – Cam Davis, -14, 67-66-69-68

T23 – Aaron Baddeley, -12, 66-73-69-64

T26 – Danny Lee, -11, 67-68-69-69

MC – John Senden, E, 72-70

MC – Cam Percy, +2, 74-70

MC – Greg Chalmers, +4, 77-69

MC – Rhein Gibson, +10, 72-80

Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity Championship

Highland Springs Country Club, Missouri

Won by Max McGreevy at -21 by one shot

T21 – Jamie Arnold, -13, 65-70-68-72

MC – Brett Drewitt, -3, 71-70

MC – Harrison Endycott, -2, 75-67

MC – Mark Hensby, +7, 74-77

MC – Steven Bowditch, +14, 81-77

European Tour

Betfred British Masters

Close House GC, England

Won by Renato Paratore at -18 by three shots

T8 – Ryan Fox, -11, 67-67-71-68

T29 – Jason Scrivener, -5, 70-69-71-69

T67 – Jake McLeod, +3, 69-70-71-77

MC – Maverick Antcliff, +1, 70-73

MC – Scott Hend, +2, 69-75

MC – Min Woo Lee, +4, 73-73

Symetra Tour

Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan

Won by Ruixin Liu at -13 by two shots

T42 – Julienne Soo, +1, 73-71-73

T42 – Steph Na, +1, 70-72-75