Aussies Abroad: 26 October

Australia’s incredible year of silverware continued in Korea thanks to Won Joon Lee, while two Queenslanders continued terrific streaks in the US.

Cam Smith’s charge towards Augusta National ramped up again this week as the World No.51 cracked the top five in California.

Coming off the back of an outright 11th result last week, Smith improved on his best finish since winning the Sony Open in January with four rounds in the 70s.

“Over the weekend, I just played probably a little bit smarter and hitting the right shots rather than trying to go at everything,” said Smith on Sunday.

“Which is hard to do when the course is playing pretty easy. It was really solid and the putts went in over the weekend, which is nice.”

A special shout out must go to Japan Tour regular Brad Kennedy, who was the next best Australian in his first PGA Tour star since 2012 and his first tournament since March this year.

Across the country, another Queenslander in Katherine Kirk was sensational on the world’s top women’s circuit.

World No.81 Kirk notched her fourth top 10 in her last five starts on the LPGA Tour to continue a sustained run of brilliance.

Kirk is now certain to reach her highest world ranking in more than a year and a half, a well-deserved reward for her return to form.

At home, Aaron Pike held off Michael Sim in a playoff to claim the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship, with amateurs Nathan Barbieri, Jed Morgan and Lawry Flynn grinding out impressive top 10 results against the pros.

But Australia’s unbelievable year of champions continued in Asia thanks to Won Joon Lee, the New South Welshman winning his second Korean PGA Tour title in just over a year.

It took Lee 33 years to win his first pro crown but after last year’s breakthrough at the Korean PGA Championship he’s gone on with it, birdieing the last hole over the weekend to ensure a comfortable three-stroke win.

So for adding another trophy to our country’s burgeoning cabinet, we congratulate our latest #AussieOfTheWeek Won Joon Lee!

KOREAN TOUR

Bizplay Electronic Times Open

Tameus CC, Korea

Won by Won Joon Lee (AUS) at -14 by three shots

1 – Won Joon Lee, -14, 69-67-66

MC – Junseok Lee, 71-77

PGA TOUR

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Sherwood CC, California

Won by Patrick Cantlay (USA) at -23 by one shot

T4 – Cam Smith, -19, 67-69-66-67

T41 – Brad Kennedy, -11, 72-67-66-72

T60 – Jason Day, -6, 68-71-69-74

T70 – Marc Leishman, -2, 71-73-72-70

LPGA TOUR

Drive On Championship

Great Waters Course, Georgia

Won by Ally McDonald (USA) at -16 by one shot

T6 – Katherine Kirk, -11, 72-65-70-70

T13 – Su Oh, -8, 71-72-69-68

T17 – Hannah Green, -7, 74-68-68-71

T60 – Minjee Lee, +2, 70-73-75-72

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +5, 75-74

MC – Sarah Kemp, +7, 76-75

EUROPEAN TOUR

Italian Open

Chevro GC, Brescia

Won by Ross McGowan (ENG) at -20 by one shot

T55 – Maverick Antcliff, -7, 70-67-71-73

MC – Jason Scrivener, -1, 71-72

MC – Wade Ormsby, +1, 71-74

ISPS HANDA PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship

Palmerston Golf Course, Darwin

Won by Aaron Pike (QLD) at -12 in a playoff over Michael Sim

1 – Aaron Pike, -12, 68-66-67

2 – Micheal Sim, -12, 66-70-65

T3 – Nathan Barbieri (am), -9, 65-69-70

T3 – Deyen Lawson, -9, 68-67-69

5 – Justin Warren, -8, 68-69-68

6 – Anthony Quayle, -7, 70-70-66

7 – Jed Morgan (am), -6, 67-69-71

