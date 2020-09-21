Aussies Abroad: 21 September

For the third time in four weeks Steph Kyriacou earns #AussieOfTheWeek honours, an historic achievement in more ways than one!

Major champion Hannah Green managed to prolong her title defence until late on the back nine on Sunday at the LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic.

A trio of late bogeys meant her hopes of going back-to-back slipped away, though Green is rounding into form nicely as she prepares to defend the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next month.

Lucas Herbert hung tough for four days at Winged Foot to earn low Aussie honours in just his fifth major start.

It was a brilliantly consistent week for Queensland young gun Maverick Antcliff, the European Tour rookie notching his first top 10 on that circuit with four straight rounds of 70.

Meanwhile, WA’s Stephen Leaney and the ageless Peter Fowler secured top 20s on the American and European senior tours respectively.

But history is repeating this week as we couldn’t go past Australia’s newest golden girl, Steph Kyriacou.

The Sydneysider notched another top five in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour, back-to-back 68s to finish meaning her last four results in Europe are T5, T10, runner-up and outright fifth!

She will crack the top 200 on the women’s world golf rankings, rocketing from World No.1203 in February this year.

So for the third time in four weeks – an unprecedented achievement in Aussies On Tour history – we congratulate Steph Kyriacou as #AussieOfTheWeek!

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Golf Du Medoc, France

Won by Julia Engstrom (SWE) at -7 by one shot

5 – Steph Kyriacou, -3, 74-68-68

T26 – Whitney Hillier, +3, 71-73-72

LPGA TOUR

Cambia Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Oregon

Won by Georgia Hall (ENG) at -12 in a playoff over Ashleigh Buhai

T12 – Hannah Green, -9, 66-68-73

T42 – Minjee Lee, -3, 70-74-69

T42 – Lydia Ko, -3, 73-69-71

T51 – Sarah Kemp, -2, 73-71-70

MC – Su Oh, +1, 74-71

MC – Gabi Ruffels (am), +1, 71-74

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +7, 76-75

PGA TOUR

US Open

Winged Foot Golf Club, New York

Won by Bryson DeChambeau (USA) at -6 by six shots

T31 – Lucas Herbert, +12, 72-74-74-72

T38 – Cam Smith, +14, 71-73-78-72

T38 – Jason Day, +14, 72-74-76-72

T38 – Adam Scott, +14, 71-74-74-75

MC – Matt Jones, +10, 76-74

MC – Marc Leishman, +11, 73-78

MC – Curtis Luck, +11, 75-76

MC – Lukas Michel (am), +17, 80-77

MC – Scott Hend, +18, 74-84

MC – Ryan Fox, +19, 74-85

WD – Danny Lee, +13, 70-75-78

EUROPEAN TOUR

Open de Portugal

Royal Obidas Spa & Golf Resort, Obidas

Won by Garrick Higgo (RSA) at -19 by one shot

T9 – Maverick Antcliff, -12, 70-70-66-70

MC – Wade Ormsby, +7, 78-73

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Pure Insurance Championship

Pebble Beach Golf Links, California

Won by Jim Furyk (USA) at -12 in a playoff over Jerry Kelly

T18 – Stephen Leaney, -4, 65-72-75

T31 – Rod Pampling, -2, 75-74-65

T41 – David McKenzie, E, 73-72-71

LEGENDS TOUR

Paris Legends Championship

Won by David Shacklady (ENG) at -13 in a playoff over Jean-Francois Remesy

T16 – Peter Fowler, -3, 74-74-64