Aussies Abroad: 21 September

For the third time in four weeks Steph Kyriacou earns #AussieOfTheWeek honours, an historic achievement in more ways than one!
Major champion Hannah Green managed to prolong her title defence until late on the back nine on Sunday at the LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic.
A trio of late bogeys meant her hopes of going back-to-back slipped away, though Green is rounding into form nicely as she prepares to defend the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next month.
Lucas Herbert hung tough for four days at Winged Foot to earn low Aussie honours in just his fifth major start.
It was a brilliantly consistent week for Queensland young gun Maverick Antcliff, the European Tour rookie notching his first top 10 on that circuit with four straight rounds of 70.
Meanwhile, WA’s Stephen Leaney and the ageless Peter Fowler secured top 20s on the American and European senior tours respectively.
But history is repeating this week as we couldn’t go past Australia’s newest golden girl, Steph Kyriacou.
The Sydneysider notched another top five in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour, back-to-back 68s to finish meaning her last four results in Europe are T5, T10, runner-up and outright fifth!
She will crack the top 200 on the women’s world golf rankings, rocketing from World No.1203 in February this year.
So for the third time in four weeks – an unprecedented achievement in Aussies On Tour history – we congratulate Steph Kyriacou as #AussieOfTheWeek!
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
Lacoste Ladies Open de France
Golf Du Medoc, France
Won by Julia Engstrom (SWE) at -7 by one shot
5 – Steph Kyriacou, -3, 74-68-68
T26 – Whitney Hillier, +3, 71-73-72
LPGA TOUR
Cambia Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Oregon
Won by Georgia Hall (ENG) at -12 in a playoff over Ashleigh Buhai
T12 – Hannah Green, -9, 66-68-73
T42 – Minjee Lee, -3, 70-74-69
T42 – Lydia Ko, -3, 73-69-71
T51 – Sarah Kemp, -2, 73-71-70
MC – Su Oh, +1, 74-71
MC – Gabi Ruffels (am), +1, 71-74
MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +7, 76-75
PGA TOUR
US Open
Winged Foot Golf Club, New York
Won by Bryson DeChambeau (USA) at -6 by six shots
T31 – Lucas Herbert, +12, 72-74-74-72
T38 – Cam Smith, +14, 71-73-78-72
T38 – Jason Day, +14, 72-74-76-72
T38 – Adam Scott, +14, 71-74-74-75
MC – Matt Jones, +10, 76-74
MC – Marc Leishman, +11, 73-78
MC – Curtis Luck, +11, 75-76
MC – Lukas Michel (am), +17, 80-77
MC – Scott Hend, +18, 74-84
MC – Ryan Fox, +19, 74-85
WD – Danny Lee, +13, 70-75-78
EUROPEAN TOUR
Open de Portugal
Royal Obidas Spa & Golf Resort, Obidas
Won by Garrick Higgo (RSA) at -19 by one shot
T9 – Maverick Antcliff, -12, 70-70-66-70
MC – Wade Ormsby, +7, 78-73
CHAMPIONS TOUR
Pure Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, California
Won by Jim Furyk (USA) at -12 in a playoff over Jerry Kelly
T18 – Stephen Leaney, -4, 65-72-75
T31 – Rod Pampling, -2, 75-74-65
T41 – David McKenzie, E, 73-72-71
LEGENDS TOUR
Paris Legends Championship
Won by David Shacklady (ENG) at -13 in a playoff over Jean-Francois Remesy
T16 – Peter Fowler, -3, 74-74-64