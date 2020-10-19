Aussies Abroad: 19 October

It was a quieter week around the world for our Australians abroad as our top pros prepare themselves for the year’s final majors.

Young Queenslander Robyn Choi led the way for our women by stretching her run of top 25s on the Symetra Tour to six events.



Choi’s breakout year began with a T6 finish at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in February and she hasn’t missed a cut since.



Victorian Zach Murray returned to form in Scotland this week as the only Australian to make the weekend’s action on the European Tour.



The amateurs dominated at the Nexus Risk WA Open at Royal Fremantle, with 18-year-old local Hayden Hopewell holding on to join Murray (in 2018) and Curtis Luck (in 2016) as winners of that event prior to turning pro.



Jason Day was inside the top 10 and ready to strike as he started his final round in Las Vegas but unfortunately, a neck injury suffered while warming up forced him to withdraw after one hole.



That left fellow Queenslander Cam Smith to fly the flag and he fired back-to-back 68s to surge to a share of 11th on the standings.



It was the ultra-consistent Smith’s best return anywhere in the world since winning the Sony Open in January and for cracking the top 25 in consecutive weeks, he takes out our #AussieOfTheWeek!



PGA TOUR

The CJ Cup

Shadow Creek Golf Course, Nevada

Won by Jason Kokrak (USA) at -20 by two shots

11 – Cam Smith, -9, 69-74-68-68

T52 – Marc Leishman, +1, 73-71-70-75

WD – Jason Day, E, 70-70-66

EUROPEAN TOUR

Scottish Championship

Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland

Won by Adrian Otaegui (ESP) at -23 by four shots

T67 – Zach Murray, +1, 69-73-72-75

MC – Min Woo Lee, +2, 76-70

MC – Wade Ormsby, +2, 73-73

MC – Jake McLeod, +2, 74-72

MC – Scott Hend, +10, 75-79

SYMETRA TOUR

Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship

Mission Inn Resort & Club, Florida

Won by Matilda Castren (FIN) at -12 by five shots

T21 – Robyn Choi, +1, 73-76-71

T32 – Steph Na, +4, 72-78-73

ISPS HANDA PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

Nexus Rish WA Open

Royal Fremantle Golf Club, Perth

Won by Hayden Hopewell (am) (WA) at -7 by one shot

1 – Hayden Hopewell (am), -7, 72-69-68

2 – Haydn Barron (am), -6, 71-71-68

3 – Brody Martin, -5, 71-68-72

4 – Oliver Goss, -2, 71-73-70

5 – Jordan Jung (am), -1, 73-74-68

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond

Won by Phil Mickelson (USA) at -17 by three shots

T18 – Rod Pampling, -6, 72-69-69

T35 – David McKenzie, -3, 69-71-73

T44 – Stephen Leaney, -2, 74-70-70