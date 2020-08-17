Aussies Abroad: 17 August

Rod Pampling turned 50 earlier this year which gave him eligibility to play on the PGA Champions Tour, and the Queenslander is not about to miss his chance to make a mark.

Pampling closed with the low round of the day at Firestone Country Club, a 66, to jump into a top-five finish in the Senior Players Championship, a major, ending up just five shots back from the winner, American Jerry Kelly.

It is Pampling’s fourth top-10 finish in his first six starts on the veterans’ tour and he is surely not far away from a win.

He stands out as the #AussieOfTheWeek on the golf tours of the world.

Meanwhile six Australians have qualified for the playoffs on the PGA TOUR by finishing inside the top 125 on the Fedex Cup points list across the 2019-20 season.

Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith (who have all won tournaments this season), Jason Day, Matt Jones and Cameron Davis will tee it up in the first of the playoff events, the Northern Trust, in Boston this week trying to become the first Aussie to win the FedEx Cup.

For 25-year-old Sydney product Davis, it is a first-ever appearance in the playoffs, and he celebrated with a T15 performance at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina that was notable for a trio of 65s to finish.

Davis, the 2017 Australian Open champion, began his tournament with consecutive double bogeys after hitting water balls at Greensboro Country Club. But he refused to yield, shooting 18-under par for the remainder of the tournament.

While Kiwi Lydia Ko led the Australasian contingent with a T12 finish at the Ladies’ Scottish Open, Perth’s Hannah Green and Minjee Lee both warmed up for this week’s Women’s British Open by finishing locked together in a tie for 16th behind American Stacy Lewis.

Green birdied the opening three holes of the final round and jumped on to the leaderboard before fading on the back nine, but her performance was encouraging given a five-month absence from tournament golf.

Meanwhile, Lee began the final round five shots back from the lead and with a chance, before a disappointing back nine undid her earlier efforts.

The Women’s British Open is this week at Royal Troon.

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina

Won by Jim Herman at -21 by one shot

T15– Cameron Davis, -14, 71-65-65-65

T37 – Matt Jones, -8, 68-67-72-65

MC – Danny Lee, 69-69

MC – Aaron Baddeley, 73-70

MC – Greg Chalmers, 70-73

MC – John Senden, 73-71

MC – Tim Wilkinson, 74-71

MC – Rhein Gibson, 74-73

WD – Cameron Percy, 71-WD

LPGA Tour

Ladies’ Scottish Open (co-sanctioned with Ladies European Tour)

Renaissance Club, North Berwisk

Won by Stacy Lewis at -5 in a playoff

T12 – Lydia Ko, -1, 70-72-67-74

T16 – Hannah Green, even, 72 -72 -70-70

T16 – Minjee Lee, even, 68-73-70-73

T39 – Katherine Kirk, +5, 72-73-73-71

MC – Sarah Kemp, 76-73

MC – Su Oh, 73-76

MC – Whitney Hillier, 75-77

MC – Stephanie Kyricacou, 78-76

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, 77-79

European Tour

Celtic Classic

Celtic Manor, Wales

Won by Sam Horsfield at -18

T14 – Jake McLeod, -11, 65-69-69-70

T14 – Jason Scrivener, -11, 69-69-65-70

T31 – Maverick Antcliff, -8, 68-71-70-67

T39 – Scott Hend, -7, 75-65-68-69

57 – Ryan Fox, -4, 69-71-68-72

72 – Min Woo Lee, +3, 68-71-71-76

MC – Michael Campbell, 71-71

MC – Zach Murray, 79-87

PGA Champions Tour

Senior Players Championship

Firestone Country Club, Ohio

Won by Jerry Kelly at -3 by two shots

T5 – Rod Pampling, +2, 68-73-75-66

T16 – Stephen Leaney, +7, 76-76-66-69

T48 – David McKenzie, +15, 75-71-76-73

Symetra Tour

Founders Tribute

Longbow Golf Club, Indiana

Won by Sarah White at -15

T11 – Robyn Choi, -7, 70-70-69

T18 – Hira Naveed, -6, 73-70-67

MC – Stephanie Na, 74-71

MC – Julienne Soo, 75-72

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open

Hillcrest Country Club, Indiana

Won by Stephan Jaegar at -22 by two shots

T48 – Harrison Endycott, -9, 70-68-72-65

MC – Curtis Luck, 73-66

MC – Steven Alker, 72-67

MC – Ryan Ruffels, 69-70

MC – Bret Coletta, 70-72

MC – Brett Drewitt, 70-73