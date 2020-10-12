Aussies Abroad: 12 October

The year’s third women’s major didn’t quite go to plan but there were a number of Australians who battled hard this week.
KPMG Women’s PGA defending champion Hannah Green went down swinging after a slow start to crack the top 25.
Green opened with a 79 on Thursday but clawed her way back to a share of 23rd on the standings after a gutsy three days.
Cameron Smith was one spot further back on the PGA TOUR in his first start back since the US Open and just his second event since the season-ending Tour Championship.
Young guns Brett Coletta (T15) and Harrison Endycott (T30) both opened with 65s on the Korn Ferry Tour and continued their strong form on one of the world’s most competitive circuits.
But once again, our #AussieOfTheWeek comes from Europe as Scott Hend went one better than his T11 finish in Northern Ireland a fortnight ago.
The Queenslander was bogey-free on Sunday on his way to a share of 10th at Wentworth, capping off a brilliant week where he only made one bogey across the first 36 holes.
So for notching his first top 10 anywhere in the world since winning last year’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia, we proudly anoint Scott Hend as #AussieOfTheWeek once more!
EUROPEAN TOUR
BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth GC, England
Won by Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) at -19 by four shots
T10 – Scott Hend, -10, 68-69-73-68
T20 – Ryan Fox, -7, 68-70-73-70
T54 – Wade Ormsby, +1, 68-71-74-76
MC – Jason Scrivener, +1, 72-73
MC – Min Woo Lee, +4, 71-77
MC – Lucas Herbert, +7, 77-74
LPGA TOUR
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Aronimink GC, Pennsylvania
Won by Sei Young Kim (KOR) at -14 by five shots
T18 – Lydia Ko, +3, 68-70-74-71
T23 – Hannah Green, +4, 79-66-72-67
T54 – Katherine Kirk, +10, 73-73-74-70
T58 – Minjee Lee, +11, 73-71-77-70
MC – Su Oh, +8, 73-75
MC – Sarah Kemp, +9, 77-72
MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +14, 78-76
KORN FERRY TOUR
Orange Country National Championship
Panther Lake GC, Florida
Won by Trey Mullinax (USA) at -23 by one shot
T15 – Brett Coletta, -16, 65-68-71-64
T30 – Harrison Endycott, -13, 65-70-66-70
T46 – Brett Drewitt, -11, 67-68-69-69
MC – Ryan Ruffels, -5, 68-69
MC – Curtis Luck, -5, 70-67
MC – Nick Voke, -4, 69-69
MC – Jamie Arnold, -3, 70-69
MC – John Senden, +8, 74-76
ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia
TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship
Kalgoorlie Golf Course, WA
Won by Jarryd Felton (WA) at -13 by one shot
1 – Jarryd Felton, -13, 68-71-64
2 – Brett Rumford, -12, 65-73-66
3 – Daniel Fox, -7, 70-71-68
4 – Braden Becker, -6, 65-73-72
5 – Daniel Hoeve, -5, 71-71-69
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC, North Carolina
Won by Ernie Els (RSA) at -12 by one shot
T19 – Rod Pampling, -5, 74-69-68
T42 – Stephen Leaney, +1, 72-71-74
T51 – David McKenzie, +4, 75-74-71
PGA TOUR
Shriners Hospitals for Children Championship
TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Won by Martin Laird (SCO) at -23 in a playoff
T24 – Cam Smith, -15, 70-63-66-70
T52 – Cam Davis, -10, 65-69-70-70
T52 – Matt Jones, -10, 67-67-67-73
MC – Craig Hocknull, -3, 69-70
MC – Danny Lee, -1, 70-71
MC – Jason Day, -2, 68-72