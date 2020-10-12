Aussies Abroad: 12 October

The year’s third women’s major didn’t quite go to plan but there were a number of Australians who battled hard this week.

KPMG Women’s PGA defending champion Hannah Green went down swinging after a slow start to crack the top 25.

Green opened with a 79 on Thursday but clawed her way back to a share of 23rd on the standings after a gutsy three days.



Cameron Smith was one spot further back on the PGA TOUR in his first start back since the US Open and just his second event since the season-ending Tour Championship.



Young guns Brett Coletta (T15) and Harrison Endycott (T30) both opened with 65s on the Korn Ferry Tour and continued their strong form on one of the world’s most competitive circuits.



But once again, our #AussieOfTheWeek comes from Europe as Scott Hend went one better than his T11 finish in Northern Ireland a fortnight ago.



The Queenslander was bogey-free on Sunday on his way to a share of 10th at Wentworth, capping off a brilliant week where he only made one bogey across the first 36 holes.



So for notching his first top 10 anywhere in the world since winning last year’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia, we proudly anoint Scott Hend as #AussieOfTheWeek once more!

EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth GC, England

Won by Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) at -19 by four shots

T10 – Scott Hend, -10, 68-69-73-68

T20 – Ryan Fox, -7, 68-70-73-70

T54 – Wade Ormsby, +1, 68-71-74-76

MC – Jason Scrivener, +1, 72-73

MC – Min Woo Lee, +4, 71-77

MC – Lucas Herbert, +7, 77-74

LPGA TOUR

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Aronimink GC, Pennsylvania

Won by Sei Young Kim (KOR) at -14 by five shots

T18 – Lydia Ko, +3, 68-70-74-71

T23 – Hannah Green, +4, 79-66-72-67

T54 – Katherine Kirk, +10, 73-73-74-70

T58 – Minjee Lee, +11, 73-71-77-70

MC – Su Oh, +8, 73-75

MC – Sarah Kemp, +9, 77-72

MC – Sarah Jane Smith, +14, 78-76

KORN FERRY TOUR

Orange Country National Championship

Panther Lake GC, Florida

Won by Trey Mullinax (USA) at -23 by one shot

T15 – Brett Coletta, -16, 65-68-71-64

T30 – Harrison Endycott, -13, 65-70-66-70

T46 – Brett Drewitt, -11, 67-68-69-69

MC – Ryan Ruffels, -5, 68-69

MC – Curtis Luck, -5, 70-67

MC – Nick Voke, -4, 69-69

MC – Jamie Arnold, -3, 70-69

MC – John Senden, +8, 74-76

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia

TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship

Kalgoorlie Golf Course, WA

Won by Jarryd Felton (WA) at -13 by one shot

1 – Jarryd Felton, -13, 68-71-64

2 – Brett Rumford, -12, 65-73-66

3 – Daniel Fox, -7, 70-71-68

4 – Braden Becker, -6, 65-73-72

5 – Daniel Hoeve, -5, 71-71-69



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC, North Carolina

Won by Ernie Els (RSA) at -12 by one shot

T19 – Rod Pampling, -5, 74-69-68

T42 – Stephen Leaney, +1, 72-71-74

T51 – David McKenzie, +4, 75-74-71

PGA TOUR

Shriners Hospitals for Children Championship

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Won by Martin Laird (SCO) at -23 in a playoff

T24 – Cam Smith, -15, 70-63-66-70

T52 – Cam Davis, -10, 65-69-70-70

T52 – Matt Jones, -10, 67-67-67-73

MC – Craig Hocknull, -3, 69-70

MC – Danny Lee, -1, 70-71

MC – Jason Day, -2, 68-72