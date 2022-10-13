As it happened: member-exclusive content on day 2 at Golf Business Forum/ PGA Expo - PGA of Australia

The second day of the inaugural Golf Business Forum/ PGA Expo gave PGA Professionals the chance to engage with the entire golfing industry in a new way; challenged, inspired and thanked for their ongoing contribution to the game.

To start the day, Honorary President of the PGA of America, Suzy Whaley was effusive in her praise of the broader PGA membership, emphasising the impact they have on every golfer, every day.

“Our mission as PGA Professionals is not only to get clubs in people’s hands, but we’ve got the chance to change people’s lives,” she explained.

“It is about bringing people together and embracing a collective responsibility to help guide how people think about the game.”

From there, PGA Professionals were able to engage in a range of exclusive content, tailored to their expertise and delivered by some of the biggest names in the game.

Rick Sessinghaus delivered a deep-dive into coaching the mental skills, before joining a panel discussion with Ritchie Smith and Grant Field. Together they shared insights on coaching Major champions, each prepared to challenge traditional ways of thinking to help every individual golfer on their journey.

Ian James once again affirmed the inherent value of PGA Professionals, providing anecdotal and data-driven evidence as to the importance of their role. Exploring ideas of connection – both to the game and its players – Ian’s uplifting presentation was the perfect way to round out the Expo.

We spoke with Head Professional at Churchill Waverly Golf Club, Mitchell Ohlmus, to get his thoughts on some of the Member-exclusive content and his reflections on the Expo more broadly.

How has hearing Rick Sessinghaus present changed your perception of what peak performance looks like?

“I think he presents a very tailored approach that he can adjust to suit a range of individuals. The biggest thing for Rick as well, is the way he presents, he can command a room and really get his message across. Ultimately, his message is designed to help any level of golfer, whether it’s a club player or a peak performance golfer.”

Was there anything in particular from Rick that you will look to incorporate into your own work?

“Absolutely. I think his whole eight-step cycle on achieving flow state is something new for me. It’s good to move into the mental side of things rather than the technique side of things – tapping into that has been wonderful.”

How did Ian James’ presentation resonate with you?

“I think every PGA Professional listening to him completely agrees with him. It is always good to learn in a little bit more depth and be challenged by a range of ideas.

What about his ideas about ‘connection’ in golf?

“The way he explored the idea of connection – for golfers and clubs – was fantastic. It’s no secret that clubs want to keep attracting new players, whether that’s juniors, males or females and any way we can connect with them is really important.