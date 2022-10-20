Arnott seals Queensland Associate title in style - PGA of Australia

A monster putt on the 72nd hole has earned Caloundra Golf Club’s Bailey Arnott the prestigious Carnegie Clark Cup as winner of the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

Trailing by five at the start of the final round, Arnott was still two shots behind playing the infamous par-4 16th hole dubbed ‘Snake Gully’.

But as Arnott steered clear of any trouble on his way to making birdie, Sheradyn Johnson’s double bogey resulted in a three-shot swing and gave Arnott the edge with two holes left to play.

The 20-year-old made par at 17 and then drained a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet at the par-4 18th to complete a round of four-under 68 and clinch a two-stroke victory.

Arnott was thrust into the international spotlight two years ago when he partnered Adam Scott for nine holes on his home course. He is in his second year of the Membership Pathway Program under his father Tom at Caloundra and was thrilled to see his hard work pay off under pressure.

“I just love this course,” said Arnott.

“It is been a relatively quiet year for me but I have been doing some significant work behind the scenes on my mental game and it definitely worked, particularly around this type of layout.

“This is such a great event with the City of Logan and Windaroo Lakes Golf Club being so supportive. They really look after us PGA Associates both on and off the course.”

Caloundra Associate Bailey Arnott wins the Carnegie Clark Cup, claiming the Queensland PGA Associate Championship by 2 strokes from Sheradyn Johnson (@TheNational1988). @WindarooLakes #explorelogan pic.twitter.com/eHEuy1nAf1 — PGA of Australia | #WAOpen (@PGAofAustralia) October 20, 2022

Like Arnott, Johnson’s father is also a PGA Professional, making her decision to apply for the Membership Pathway Program a simple one.

Johnson was seeking to become the first woman to win the Carnegie Clark Cup and with three holes to go looked set to make history only to get bitten by Snake Gully.

“I can tell you, I will be definitely back next year as I want to conquer that Snake Gully 16th hole,” said Johnson, who shot 75 in the final round and is in her first year at The National Golf Club in Victoria.

“I will be having nightmares about that hole for a long time.

“My dad is PGA Professional so it was an easy decision to apply for the Membership Pathway Program.

“I was brought up with golf and just love it.”

Finishing in third and two shots back from Johnson was 2021 champion James Macklin.

Macklin began the day tied with Johnson but had five-over 77 on Thursday to finish one ahead of Sanctuary Cove’s Mitchell Smith (73).

