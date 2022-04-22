Armstrong runs hot at WA PGA - PGA of Australia

When people think of Kalgoorlie, they do not normally also think of Canberra, expect if you are Josh Armstrong who leads the CKB WA PA Championship at Kalgoorlie Golf Course by two shots at the halfway mark.

Armstrong, 22, followed up his seven-under par round in yesterday’s afternoon heat with another round of 65 in this morning’s cold conditions.

The stark contrast in the weather took Armstrong back to his early days in the nation’s capital and he took full advantage of his familiarity to remain bogey-free for the tournament.

“Growing up in Canberra kind of helps,” he said with a laugh.

“Believe it or not, the ball actually wasn’t travelling any different for me. Maybe some others it was but it was a pretty easy transition.

“When I wasn’t in position, I was able to play pretty safe and manage well. I think I played pretty smart when I needed to and made the most of it when I was in a good position and could attack a little more.

“I was working with my sports psych about a week ago saying that I want to be more reactive to what’s in front of me and I’ve obviously been doing a really good job of that. Just trying to stay where I am and do what I need to do at that point in time.”

The New South Welshman is “pretty impressed” by Kalgoorlie in his first visit to the city nearly 600 km east-northeast of Perth, but his sights are set on the United States.

Armstrong is currently 21st on the PGA Tour of Australasia’s Order of Merit standings and he is focused on obtaining the top-15 spots which earn entry into the second round of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying.

“That is one of the main reasons I’m pushing is because that is where I want to go play,” he said.

“Makes life so much easier if you can skip the first stage. Q-School is arguably one of the toughest weeks in golf so I am trying to have a good three weeks and see how high up I can get.”

To stay on top this weekend however, Armstrong will have to contend with a strong chasing pack.

Overnight leader Austin Bautista is in second place after shooting 68 today to move to twelve-under for the tournament, and like Armstrong, he is also bogey free so far.

West Australian Scott Strange and New South Welshman Jay Mackenzie are a further two shots back in a share of third, while Louis Dobbelaar (fifth) and Dimitrios Papadatos (tied sixth) are in the mix and are hunting vital Order of Merit earnings.

The third round of the CKB WA PGA Championship will be broadcast on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports from 2:30pm-5:30pm AEST.

Leaderboard