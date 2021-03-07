Andrew Martin wins #ThePlayersSeries Sydney

Andrew Martin has won his maiden ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia title with a two-stroke victory over Charlie Dann at #ThePlayersSeries Sydney presented by Cisco Webex.

Starting the final round tied for 14th at 8-under the card, Martin took advantage of lighter winds than the previous three days to make eagle on the par-4 third hole before adding a birdie at the fourth.

A further three consecutive eagles on holes seven, eight and nine propelled the Bendigo local up the leaderboard to second place as he made the turn.

A birdie at 11 lowered his score further before adding a final birdie at 18 to go to a fourth round total of 10-under and the lead of The Players Series tournament at 18-under.

Overnight leader Dann carded a final round of even-par to take outright second place at Bonnie Doon Golf Club with a total of 16-under.

Pro debutant Elvis Smylie, amateur Louis Dobbelaar, Brett Rankin, Shae Wools-Cobb and Jordan Zunic tied for third place at 15-under.

Amateur Grace Kim was the highest placed female, finishing T28 at 7-under while Ali Rachid won the The Players Series Junior Invitational by two strokes with a final score of +5.

View the final leaderboard here.