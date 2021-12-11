Andrew Evans wins Japan qualifying tournament - PGA of Australia

A marathon eight-month stint in Japan has reaped the richest of rewards as Sydney’s Andrew Evans topped the Japan Golf Tour qualifying tournament in Miyazaki.

A sparkling final round of seven-under 65 saw Evans post 280 for the four-round tournament, one stroke clear to secure full playing rights for the 2022 season.

Going out in 31, Evans adopted a different mindset on Saturday, one that proved to be extremely effective.

“I prepared well on the driving range this morning and I changed my mindset to think less golf, relax a little, and be aggressive,” Evans said post-round.

“I was able to play a bit more freely today than in the first three days, and it has led to this result.”

Winner of the Queensland Open in March, the 35-year-old has spent the majority of 2021 in Japan, playing eighth events on the main tour and seven events on the secondary Abema TV Tour.

Evans’ best result was a tie for fourth at the season-ending Delight Works JGTO Final in late October to finish 62nd on the Abema TV Tour moneylist and provide a sense of momentum as he prepared for qualifying school.

Evans has earned status through the Japan qualifying tournament in the past but never finished so prominently, his victory likely to open up almost unrestricted access to the full Japan Golf Tour season.

“There are two re-ranks, but I believe as the tour school winner, I don’t get re-ranked. I’m just waiting to hear if that’s true,” said Evans.

“A couple of the guys are saying I will get the entire season except ZOZO and the Japan Open.

“There’s a big difference between first and second. There was going to be a playoff if I wasn’t a shot clear.”