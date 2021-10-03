Altschwager unveils next phase of Parkwood Village expansion

A wave pool, integrated resort and replica of the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass are the latest development proposals put forward by Parkwood Village as it seeks to become a major tourism destination on the Gold Coast.

Once a destitute golf course overlooked by visitors who preferred the high-end resorts that has made the Gold Coast one of Australia’s most popular destinations, Parkwood’s transformation has shown the Australian golf industry an innovative way in which to approach their operations.

By converting the driving range into a rugby league field Parkwood was able to entice the NRL Gold Coast Titans to take up residency and by incorporating medical suites, yoga studio and kids trampoline park made the facility a buzzing hive of activity.

The golf offering has also been upgraded with dramatic improvements to the layout and presentation of the par-69 golf course, new mini golf facility and Topgolf Swing Suites that connect directly with the bar and restaurant.

At the heart of it all is PGA Professional Luke Altschwager.

Hailing from Adelaide, Altschwager completed his PGA traineeship at Royal Adelaide Golf Course and arrived at Parkwood in 2009 conscious that the industry was not advancing beyond the limitations it had placed on itself.

Rather than looking for a new twist on the way things had always been done, Altschwager invested countless hours examining the retail space, learning about the development process and attending seminars focused on the entertainment and hospitality experience.

As Managing Director and in consultation with Parkwood’s group of owners, Altschwager set to redefine what a golf facility could look like… and they’re just getting started.

“This particular surf park is something that we haven’t yet seen in Australia but there are going to be some exciting innovations when it comes to the golf course too,” Altschwager said.

“There are a number of ideas that we’re tossing around and everything is up for discussion.

“We might look at a structure whereby we have two shotgun starts every day at 7.30am and 12.30pm. We might fit out the golf carts so that you can watch the footy while you’re having a hit on a Sunday afternoon.

“We want our 18th hole to be as close to a recreation of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass as possible and make that an experience that people want to capture on their phones and share on social media.

“The golf course itself won’t ever be considered one of the best in the country but we think we can design a pretty special par-70 layout that people will want to play over and over again.”

The latest step toward Parkwood Village’s integrated golf and surf resort was the lodgement of a Change Other Application which, when combined with the existing approved Development Application, will result in a mixed-use hub of sport and recreation, comprising various ancillary and primary uses for the site.

The ‘Endless Surf Wave Lagoon’ will be the equivalent of three football fields in length, pump out 12-second rides every eight seconds and have the capacity to cater to every level of surfer from beginner to professional.

“The variety and quality of waves is going to truly revolutionise the sport,” Altschwager added.

“To complement the surf park, we will be completely redeveloping and upgrading the existing 18-hole golf course, with a brand new golf clubhouse and practice facilities overlooking the 18th hole.”

The proposed integrated resort will incorporate a range of mixed-use facilities, including a hotel with some private residences, offices, education, a health, sports and recreation precinct, as well as a collective food and beverage experience that comprises a large casual dining experience with both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the wave pool.

The collective will incorporate foot and beverage outlets including a craft brewery, market kitchens, café, bakery and various restaurant options, as well as an event and festival hall, sports bar and gaming lounge, bowling alley and kids adventure playground.

“The objective is that by 2023, Parkwood Village will be an exciting sports and family venue that not only adds value to the Gold Coast’s tourism industry, as well as a fun family destination for locals, but also has the facilities to create an elite training environment for athletes across various disciplines,” added Altschwager.