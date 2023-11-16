Allan rises to occasion at New South Wales Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The spectacular setting and stern challenge posed by New South Wales Golf Club brought the best out in Stephen Allan as he recorded his maiden win on the PGA Legends Tour.

Allan, who turned 50 in October, is using the Legends Tour in Australia as preparation for the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School in Arizona from December 5-8.

There’s no form like winning form and Allan was able to recall on past tournament performances at NSW Golf Club to post 3-under 69 and record a one stroke win in the New South Wales Golf Club Legends Pro-Am presented by Porsche Centre Sydney South.

“Once the schedules all came out and the dates for the Champions Tour Q school came out, I looked to come down and play as much as I can,” Allan said of his appearances on the PGA Legends Tour.

“The last couple of years I haven’t played as much as I would like but with these in the lead-up it’s a great preparation to try and sharpen up your game.

“Hopefully I can join some of the other Aussies over there on the Champions Tour.”

Now a highly-regarded PGA Professional in Western Australia, Scott Barr (70) continued his recent good form to finish outright second with former Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winner Scott Laycock and four-time Order of Merit winner Brad Burns sharing third at even par 72.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Out in the second group off the first tee in the afternoon wave, Allan was forced to contend with the ever-present winds that buffet the NSW Golf Club layout.

He went out in 1-under thanks to a birdie at the par-5 fifth and eight pars but dropped back to even par with a bogey on the par-4 10th.

It would be his only step backwards, though, picking up birdies on the par-5 12th and 18th holes as well as a birdie at the par-4 15th to finish one clear of Barr.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was tough; it’s just hard work. Just keep grinding, keep hitting good shots and make pars and hopefully snag a couple of birdies.

“Coming in, luckily I was able to do that.

“It’s just an enjoyable place to play and I think you really have to get focused on your shots. There’s a few shots out there where you have to hit great shots.

“You stand on the fifth tee and that wind is blowing straight into you, it’s pretty nerve-wracking.

“I managed to hit some good ones today and rolled a couple of putts in.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Stephen Allan 69

2 Scott Barr 70

T3 Scott Laycock 72

T3 Brad Burns 72

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues in Sydney on Friday with day one of the $25,000 Roseville Golf Club Mashie & Pro-Am at Roseville Golf Club.

Final scores and prizemoney