Allan qualifies for first US Open in 11 years

Victorian Stephen Allan will make his return to the US Open for the first time since 2010 after qualifying at Meadow Springs Country Club in Washington on Monday.

One of nine Australians chasing a spot at Torrey Pines next week in six of the nine final qualifiers played throughout America on Monday, Allan delivered a superb round of 4-under 68 in the second round to force a playoff with Washington amateur RJ Manke.

Even par following the first round of the 36-hole qualifier, Allan looked set to secure one of the two spots on offer in the field of 45 when he made birdie at the par-5 16th to get to 5-under, one back of amateur Joe Highsmith and one clear of Manke.

But his first bogey of the round at the par-3 17th and a par at the final hole meant that Allan had to play extra holes to earn his position at Torrey Pines next week.

It will be Allan’s fifth appearance in the US Open where he has a best finish of a tie for 28th in 2005, the year in which Kiwi Michael Campbell triumphed at Pinehurst Resort.

The addition of Allan takes the Australian representation at Torrey Pines to seven, joining Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Brad Kennedy, Wade Ormsby and Matt Jones.

In a positive sign of things to come, outstanding Aussie amateur Karl Vilips finished tied for 11th at his US Open qualifier in Florida, four shots out of the six qualifying places that were available.

Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Washington

Top 2 qualify

2 Stephen Allan 72-68—140

The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Florida

Top 6 qualify

T11 Karl Vilips (a) 73-73—146

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Maryland

Top 4 qualify

T25 Travis Smyth 71-75—146

Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

T48 Cameron Davis 73

T72 Aaron Baddeley 76

T88 Craig Hocknull 76

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

Top 7 qualify

T44 Lucas Herbert 72-74—146

T57 Aaron Pike 73-77—150

Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, South Carolina

WD Curtis Luck 74