All Abilities golfer Wood wins Tin Can Bay Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Hervey Bay Associate Lachlan Wood credits his exposure to the highest level of All Abilities golf for his history-making win at the Tin Can Bay Pro-Am at Tin Can Bay Country Club.

Little more than an hour from his home club in Hervey Bay, Wood had five birdies and an eagle in his round of 6-under 66 to win by a single stroke and become the first All Abilities-category player to win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The field boasted players of the calibre of Chris Wood (2020 Vic PGA champion) and Tim Hart (reigning Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner) but none could match Wood’s 6-under total, Jose De Sousa, Toby Walker, James Conran and Nathan Page sharing second with rounds of 67.

A four-time winner in All Abilities events throughout Australia this year, Wood was tied for eighth at the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club and a week ago finished seventh in his G4D Tour debut at the G4D Tour @ Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

He returned home to Queensland only two days prior to teeing it up at Tin Can Bay and said his preparation for the British Masters carried through into his maiden pro-am win.

“I did a lot of preparation leading up to The Belfry British Masters. I didn’t play my best there so obviously this is a little big of lag-over,” Wood explained.

“The opportunity to play at such a high level in the All Abilities events has definitely helped relax me in these events and given me the comfort to come back to these and not build it up as much in my head.”

Despite being based less than 90 minutes north, Wood only played Tin Can Bay for the first time on a reconnaissance mission on Sunday and was blown away.

“I came out on Sunday for a look for the first time and I was so shocked that I’d never been out here,” Wood added.

“It’s such a great little track. I messaged James (Taylor, PGA Professional) straight away and said, ‘Mate, you’re sitting on a gold mine here. This place is amazing. How have I never heard of it?’

“Definitely hope that a lot more people discover it.”

Wood’s victory at Tin Can Bay adds to his previous wins at the Victorian Inclusive Championship, Queensland All Inclusive Championship, the New Zealand All Abilities Championship and TPS Hunter Valley All Abilities.

In his first year of the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program, Wood intends to use his winner’s prize money to again play against the world’s best.

“That will get me to a lot more events,” Wood said. “I’m hoping to play a few more international events this year and definitely next year.”

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Brisbane for the Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am at Virginia Golf Club on Friday.

