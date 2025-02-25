Alker back for another shot at a title he craves - PGA of Australia

Kiwi Steven Alker is feeling “some good vibes” as he tries to capture a title he craves but has so far proved to be elusive – the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

One of the most successful players on the PGA TOUR Champions across the past four seasons, with a total of eight victories, including one in 2024 to help him become the Charles Schwab Cup champion, the 53-year-old has arrived at Millbrook Resort for what he thinks may be one of his final chances to win his national open.

It’s his third start of the year, heading back home after finishing equal fifth in Hawaii and second in Morocco to kick off his 2025 PGA TOUR Champions campaign.

“So I’ve got some good vibes and a game not quite where I want it, but it’s early season,” Alker said ahead of a Tuesday afternoon practice round with former NZ Open champion Brendan Jones.

“Early season, you’re trying to feel out where you’re at and get into some form.

“I’m just happy to be back in New Zealand and give it another crack. I don’t know how many I’ve got left in me, so I’m just happy to be down here and play.”

One significant difference for Alker at Millbrook this year is that not only would a win gain him what he so dearly wants – his name on the Brodie Breeze Trophy – but also a spot in this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

For the first time, the NZ Open is part of the Open Qualifying Series, offering Sunday’s winner a much sought after direct path into the year’s third major championship.

It’s one of the reasons why this year’s field at Queenstown is exceptionally strong.

Alker’s last appearance at The Open came in 2007 at Carnoustie, one of two starts over a professional career that began in 1995.

“The Open’s the greatest tournament in the world, I think,” Alker said.

“It’s a credit to the tournament too, to get that spot.

“It doesn’t just happen every day and they don’t just give them out to anybody.

“It just shows the quality of the tournament, how much it’s grown and they recognise that we get an international field and it’s special.”

Alker’s 2025 NZ Open campaign will start at 8.02am on Thursday on the Remarkables course, one of two par-71 layouts in use for the opening two rounds.

