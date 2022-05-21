Alex holds the edge at Joondalup Resort Classic - PGA of Australia

A focus on playing mistake-free golf has given New South Welshman Alex Edge a one-stroke advantage heading into day two of the $35,000 Godfrey Hirst Joondalup Resort Classic at the Joondalup Resort in Perth.

The spectacular Robert Trent Jones Jr-designed Joondalup course has not only been presented in magnificent condition but marquees, grandstands and fan activations is giving the tournament the feel of a major event.

The atmosphere has proved to be to the liking of Edge through 18 holes who used a brilliant back nine of four-under on the Lake nine to take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round with an opening five-under 67.

Seeking his first win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series since the Axedale Pro-Am more than 12 months ago, Edge has sought to keep mistakes off his card through the first few events on the Western Australian swing.

His single bogey on Saturday at the par-5 eighth was just his fifth bogey in five rounds and he will need something similar on Sunday to keep a stellar field at bay.

Sixteen-year-old amateur Celine Chen will play in the final group with Alex Edge and Michael Sim on Sunday.

Prolific winner Michael Sim, Joseph Ha, Simon Houston and 16-year-old amateur Celine Chen all posted 68 on day one with veteran Michael Long and Neven Basic a shot further back after rounds of three-under 69.

Edge’s aim of minimal mistakes will be made even tougher in the final round with wind gusts of up to 40km/h expected just as the leading groups tee off.

The final round commences at 7am local time with the final group of Edge, Sim and Chen to tee off at 8.50am.