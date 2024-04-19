 Alex has the edge after first day at Tasmanian Open - PGA of Australia

Alex has the edge after first day at Tasmanian Open


NSW professional Alex Edge birdied his final hole to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the 2024 Tasmanian Open at Launceston Golf Club today.

The 34-year-old, who has been a regular on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia since 2016, shot a 4-under-par 68 to lead Tasmania Golf Club PGA Professional Scott Priest by a shot heading into the weekend, with Tim Hart (Qld) and Kyle Michel (Vic) sharing third at 2-under.

The leading amateur, Victorian Christopher Sayer, is part of a group of six players at 1-under, while defending champion Toby Walker is six back after a 74.

Edge’s opening round in the 54-hole adidas Pro-Am Series event featured five birdies with his only slip-up coming at the 330m par-4 16th.

“I was a pretty nice round to be fair. I kept it out of the strife all day pretty much,” Edge said.

“It was enjoyable playing a course that wasn’t crazy long and gave us a lot chances for up and downs for birdie.

“I hadn’t been here for a couple of years. It’s a nice old, style course that gives you the chance to be a bit creative and get wedge in hand pretty often.”

In the all-amateur women’s Open, Matilda Miels turned in the only under-par round on day one, a 1-under 72, to grab a two-shot lead over Rebecca Zhao with Jorjah Bailey a further two shots back.

Miels, from Kooyonga in South Australia, picked up six birdies, including a sequence of three to start her day when she took advantage of the back-to-back par-5 10th and 11th holes and the short-par 12th.

”The course is short and the greens are running quick,” Miels said.

“It was good to hole a couple of putts out there today.

“I don’t mind coming to Tasmania.  My boyfriend’s parents live here. so we’ve been back a few times this year.”

Zhao (NSW) staged a great fightback on the back nine, shooting a 3-under 34 after going out in 4-over 40.


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Alex has the edge after first day at Tasmanian Open
With his US roots getting deeper, Min Woo is still thinking about home
Walker comes full circle at Tasmanian Open
Day Off The Green: A reflection
Media Centre