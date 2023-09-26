Albatross, eagle produce win for Henwood - PGA of Australia

Adam Henwood capitalised on a “bizarre” round that included an albatross and eagle in a three-hole stretch to capture the New Era Technology Easts Legends Charity Pro Am in Maitland.

A round of 5-under 66 gave the Victorian a one-shot margin in his second SParms PGA Legends Tour victory for 2023 following on from a win at The Stirling Golf Club in South Australia.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his day on the 12th hole, Henwood grabbed birdies in three of his first four holes but it was when he arrived at the 464m par-5 fourth that his round really came to life.

He holed his seven-wood second shot from 207m to a tight pin position for a rare albatross, then slipped up with a bogey on the fifth, before sensationally chipping in for a two after a long drive on the 305m par-4 sixth.

At one point, he’d just had just 16 putts in 13 holes.

A bogey on the final hole didn’t end up being costly.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a comedy. It was a very strange round. I had an albatross and an eagle in a three-hole stretch,” Henwood said.

“I drove it like a champion but couldn’t get an iron anywhere near the green and had a couple of chip-ins as well.

“It was a bizarre round. I probably couldn’t play worse but I couldn’t drive it better and couldn’t chip better.

“It all added up to 66 and a win so I couldn’t be happier about it.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-5: Adam Henwood

-4: Andre Stolz, Grahame Stinson, David Fearns

NEXT UP

The Legends are heading to the NSW Central Coast for the Wyong Legends Pro-Am at Wyong Golf Club tomorrow (Wednesday) followed by the Magenta Realty Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores on Thursday and the Shelley Beach Legends Pro-Am at Shelley Beach Golf Club on Friday.