Albatross carries Smith to NSW/ACT Associate Championship win

An extraordinary front nine highlighted by an albatross at the par-5 eighth has propelled Sanctuary Cove’s Mitchell Smith to a runaway nine-stroke victory at the GOLFMATE NSW/ACT PGA State Associate Championship.

Seeking to complete a wire-to-wire win at Moruya Golf Club on the New South Wales South Coast, Smith began the fourth and final round with a three-shot buffer, a lead that was reduced to two when Jackson Jubelin (Palm Meadows) opened his round with a birdie.

But after pars at his opening two holes Smith then set about separating himself from the rest of the field, making three straight birdies from the third hole and then holing his second shot from close to 200 metres out at the 468-metre par-5 eighth.

After a front-nine of 6-under 30 and with the chasing pack kept at bay, Smith made 10 pars in succession to complete a round of 6-under 65 – the best of the week – and record a dominant victory with a four-round total of 7-under.

A round of 1-under par 70 was enough for Goulburn’s Luke Humphries to claim outright second at 2-over par with Beau McDonald from Hawks Nest Golf Club finishing at 3-over par after also completing the final round in 1-under 70.