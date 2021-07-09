AGIC backs golf ball recycling program

Under the venture, used golf balls will be recycled into multiple applications including furniture, drainage systems, pathways, roads and sculptures.



John Harrington, managing director of Professional Golf Equipment initiated the project in 2017 when he approached the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia for support.



Harrington, a fixture in the industry for many years who previously made clubs for the late, great Peter Thomson, formed his company Golf Ball Recycling Pty Ltd (GBR) with the aim of reducing the carbon footprint within the industry.



He saw an opportunity to prevent old golf balls from ending up in landfill, lakes, waterways, oceans and other pristine areas.



In 2020, the RMIT University sampled granulated golf balls for use in concrete mix. In 2021, another company, Architectural Water Solutions Pty Ltd, approached GBR looking to use golf balls for drainage aggregate. Through this meeting, a waste management planning arm was added to the services offered by GBR.



GBR reuses golf balls in outdoor furniture, safety bollards, roadway and paving, soft fall surfaces, drainage strata medium for wastewater disposal systems and golf course drainage, just to name a few applications.



AGIC chair Gavin Kirkman said the council welcomed the initiative. The AGIC encourages golf clubs and facilities to make use of the innovative program moving into the future.



“Our sport continues to be aware of its responsibilities around protecting the environment,” he said.



“Any idea or program that gets our industry moving towards a more sustainable future and takes up the fight against landfill has to be supported. We’re delighted to lend our weight to what John and GBR are doing.”



GBR’s John Harrington said: “We are excited to be continually finding new ways to recycle discarded golf balls. With the endorsement of the Australian Golf Industry Council, Golf Australia and the Professional Golfers Association of Australia, GBR can work with industries to provide golf courses and driving ranges with waste management solutions to recycle golf balls.”



GBR is contactable at 1300 427 329.



More information at the GBR website:

www.golfballrecycling.com.au

