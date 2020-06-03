ADH Club Car Western Australia Virtual Golf Industry Awards

The ADH Club Car Western Australian Virtual Golf Industry Awards will celebrate the contribution of the sport’s finest athletes, volunteers, administrators, and staff across the State. The awards also recognise the best courses and facilities in WA metropolitan and regional areas.

On Thursday 4 June the golf community will come together to celebrate the achievements of the Western Australia Golf Industry as we virtually announce the 2019 ADH Club Car Western Australian Golf Industry Awards.

We hope you will join us as we go live on YouTube from 7pm WST, and don’t forget to upload your fashion snaps to social channels using #ADHClubCarGolfBall.

You’ll be in the running to win some amazing virtual door prizes in the Best Dressed competition, with many thanks to our generous supporters at Joondalup Resort, Novotel Hotels & Resorts and On Course. Visit wagolfindustryawards.com.au for more information.

Date: Thursday 4 June

Time: Tune in live at 7pm via the video link below

Place: Your place, via pga.org.au

Dress: Black tie up top, optional pants!