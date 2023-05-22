Addy upstages big names to win Joondalup Resort Classic - PGA of Australia

Rising amateur star Tom Addy used home course advantage to its full effect, upstaging a host of big names to take out the Metal West Recycling Joondalup Resort Classic.

Although unable to share in the $40,000 prize money on offer at Joondalup Country Club, Addy displayed the talent and temperament that marks him as a prospective success in the professional game.

The unique format – adopted for the first time in 2023 – saw the top 40 professionals and four amateurs qualify for the second round where they played Joondalup’s Quarry Nine twice.

An early north-westerly breeze added to the challenge and with an excellent turn out from the public helped to create a big-tournament feel for the players.

Defending champion Michael Sim, WA Open champion Deyen Lawson and PGA Tour of Australasia Rookie of the Year, Haydn Barron, were among those hoping to make a Sunday charge.

Yet the battle for top spot would be largely contained to the final group of Addy, David Bransdon and overnight leader Alex Edge.

Runner-up to Ollie Marsh at the WA Amateur, Addy and Bransdon birdied the second hole to join Edge at 6-under, with Bransdon adding another at the following hole to take the outright lead.

Edge responded brilliantly with four birdies in succession from the fourth through to the seventh hole create a three-shot lead from his playing partners at the turn.

But it was hometown favourite Addy who stepped up on the back nine, birdieing 10 and 11 to get to 9-under, Edge’s bogey at 11 dropping him back into a tie for the lead.

Bransdon was not going away however, and when he birdied the 11th and 14th holes, the Victorian momentarily joined the lead with Addy and Edge on 9-under.

It was short-lived, as Addy made a birdie of his own on 14 to move into the outright lead at 10-under.

When Bransdon (69) bogeyed the following hole, and the birdies dried up for Edge (70), it was Addy (67) who would calmly par the final four holes to claim the title by two strokes

An appreciative cheer from the local crowd reverberated around the quarry as the future star in the making beat a stellar field of professionals, a number with Australasian and international tour wins to their name.

The next event on the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am series is Monday at the GNW Wembley Pro-Am.

Final scores and prize money