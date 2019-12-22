Adam Scott wins the 2019 Australian PGA Championship

Adam Scott has won the 2019 Australian PGA Championship over New Zealand’s Michael Hendry at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

Adam Scott has won the 2019 Australian PGA Championship over New Zealand’s Michael Hendry at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

The Queenslander took victory with rounds of 70, 67, 69 and 69 for a tournament total of 13-under the card.

This becomes Scott’s first tournament victory in three years and his second Australian PGA Championship title after claiming the Joe Kirkwood Cup in 2013.

An eagle at his best hole of the tournament – the 15th – took Scott to a two-shot lead that all but secured the victory.

More to come.