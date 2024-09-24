‘Absolute gold’: Dalton humbled by top Sunshine Coast gong - PGA of Australia

PGA Professional Darrell Dalton hopes to use the impetus from taking out the major gong at the Sunshine Coast Community Awards to fulfil his ultimate ambition of a purpose-built golf facility for people with a disability.

Darrell and co-founder Michelle Dalton were awarded Best Sunshine Coast Community Service or Organisation of the Year for their work at Golf Programs Australia Incorporated, a charitable organisation that uses golf to “drive inclusion and break isolation” for various individuals and community groups in the Sunshine Coast region.

Among the services offered, GPAI delivers golf programs every Tuesday at the Glenview Par 3 Course and operates a charity golf shop and retail shop that provides learning and employment opportunities through their Social Enterprise program.

Established in 2014, Dalton’s dream is a purpose-built golf facility that will not only enable expansion of their golf offering but to provide even greater employment opportunities for people with a disability.

Dalton believes that the recognition by Sunshine Coast Council and Mayor Rosanna Natoli is a step further towards bringing their vision to fruition.

“It provides that endorsement and recognition of where we’ve come from, where we are now and where we’re going,” said Dalton.

“The community that we’ve created and work in the disability sector here on the Sunshine Coast, that is the highest accolade that we could have achieved within our sector.

“Moving forward, working with the Chamber of Commerce, Sunshine Coast Council, and of course, the PGA of Australia, absolute gold as far as we’re concerned.”

This week is double cause for celebration for Golf Programs Australia as they mark their recent move to Glenview Par 3 Golf Course with an official welcome function on Tuesday night.

It was a move made necessary after a change in ownership meant that GPAI had to vacate their previous venue on short notice.

Welcomed with open arms by PGA Professional Wade Hooper and those associated with Glenview, the search for a new home for their golf program highlighted to Dalton again the need for a facility they can call their own.

“Venue is key for us, and that’s why our mission and vision to establish a purpose-built golf facility is such a big thing,” Dalton added.

“We operate the largest inclusive disability weekly golf program – we run 48 weeks a year – so to be suddenly homeless was a huge deal.

“I’d been reaching out to Glenview and fellow PGA Pro, Wade Hooper. As soon as he saw our crew and saw the program, he just fell in love with it.”

With community awareness now growing and support coming from both the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia, Dalton is optimistic that the work of the past decade will pave the way for a bright future.

“People are now coming to us because they know what we do. They appreciate what we do,” he added.

“Because we have a charity golf pro shop, the golf community itself has come on board.

“Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane, Caloundra Golf Club, the Oxley District Vets, they donate all this golf equipment that we can sell in the shop.

“That sort of response is enormous and helps to fund us.”

To read more about GPAI and how to donate so that they can continue the wonderful work they do, visit gpai.org.au.