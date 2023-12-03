A near-miss for Min Woo, but he's still happy with a first and third - PGA of Australia

He may not have completed the Aussie majors double, but Min Woo Lee is still delighted with his work during the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

After clinching his first PGA title at Royal Queensland last Sunday and jumping to a career-best No.38 in the world, Lee was in the hunt for a debut Open title at The Australian before finishing third, two shots out of the playoff won by Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.

His last round of eight across the two events, with a massive home crowd right behind him all the way, was the only one where he finished over-par, this one a one-over 72.

Along the way his profile grew not only amongst golf fans, but also the wider sports loving community in his home country who have been thrilled by his aggressive play and showmanship.

“Yeah, it’s amazing, I can’t thank everyone enough,” Lee said of his experience over the past fortnight.

“It was a beautiful scene coming down 18 and all week I had so many people come out and watch.

“Again, really proud of Australians and proud that I’m Australian. It was unbelievable.”

The West Australian was keeping an eye on his older sister Minjee’s progress in the women’s Open where, late in the day, both siblings were in contention for their first big titles at home. Minjee ended up second, one shot behind South Africa’s Ash Buhai.

“Proud of her too. We’ll get it next time,” he said.