A coach and player – Laycock honoured in Tasmania - PGA of Australia

Royal Hobart Golf Club Teaching Professional Scott Laycock has been honored with a unique double feat, winning the Tasmanian PGA Championship less than 24 hours after being awarded the Tasmania Coach of the Year (High Performance) title.

Trailing by four shots after completion of round one, Laycock stormed home recording a four-under-par round of 67 to claim the Tasmanian PGA Championship at Country Club Tasmania.

After a long and successful career as a Touring Professional, Laycock undertook the PGA Tour Articulation Program in order to upskill his coaching qualification. Since completion, Laycock has built a successful coaching operation, integrating his experiences on Tour with the theory learned via the PGA education program.

Royal Hobart Head Professional Matthew Docking was awarded the Tasmania Club Professional of the year, while Golf Australia’s Regional Development Manager Simon Weston was recognized as the Tasmania PGA Management Professional of the Year.

The Tasmania Coach of the Year (Game Development) honour went to Adam Holden in recognition of the extensive work he has done introducing children, women and culturally diverse groups to the sport of golf.

Each of the award winners will now form the Tasmanian nominees for the National PGA Vocational Awards to be presented in conjunction with the Greg Norman Medal.