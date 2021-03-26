2021 Victorian PGA Trainee Graduation and Awards Dinner

The 2021 PGA Graduation and Awards dinner was held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Tuesday 16 March to celebrate the achievements of Victorian and Tasmanian Trainees in 2020, including the graduation of 25 Trainees into Full Vocational Membership of the PGA of Australia.

The night was attended by PGA Life Member Brian Simpson, Bruce Green and Bob Shearer, PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman, PGA COO Stuart Hergt, as well as representatives from PGA Education partners Acushnet and On Course Golf.

Victorian Committee Chairman and PGA Life Member Tim Moore welcomed our newest PGA Members to the Association and wished them well for a career as long and as fulfilled as his.

Each graduate shared stories about their journey through the Program and thanked their partners, family and friends, their indenturing PGA Member, their golf club and acknowledged the support they received throughout their Traineeship from PGA staff and look forward to a long career in the golf industry.

The Titleist and FootJoy Excellence in Education Awards were presented by Matt Street, PGA Training Manager and Andrew Reed, FootJoy Brand Manager from Acushnet. The Academic Awards were won by Steffi Vogel (Year 1 – Cobram-Barooga), Caleb Webster (Year 2 – The National) and Jarryd Collis (Year 3 – Country Club Casino).

Ben Paine (Year 1 – Rossdale) took out the 2020 Victorian Trainee Order of Merit title following a successful year that consisted of eight wins, 15 top fives from 18 matches and a top-20 finish at the Rich River Classic.

The 2020 Victorian Trainee of the Year was awarded to Steffi Vogel, Year 1 Trainee at the Cobram-Barooga Golf Club. Vogel achieved the mark of High Distinction in Game Development and Small Business and Distinction in Coaching and Management. These results helped her finish second in the National Academic Rankings for Year 1 Trainees. Vogel won two matches, finished in the top-10 six times in 10 official matches which saw her finish seventh in the Victorian Order of Merit and 12th in the National Trainee Averages.

Full List of Award Winners and Graduates